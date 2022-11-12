Activists throw maple syrup at Emily Carr painting at Vancouver art gallery protest

VANCOUVER — Climate activists calling for an end to a gas pipeline project in northern British Columbia threw maple syrup on an Emily Carr painting and glued themselves to the wall at the Vancouver Art Gallery.

A spokesman for the environmental group Stop Fracking Around says two activists splashed maple syrup on Carr's painting "Stumps and Sky," which is on display at the gallery.

Don Marshall, speaking for the environmental group, says the protest action at the museum aims to focus public attention on the global climate emergency.

He says the protesters are demanding an end to the Coastal Gaslink Pipeline project, currently under construction from Dawson Creek to Kitimat on B.C.'s north coast.

Marshall says protesters are targeting works of art around the world because too little is being done to stop the deadly progress of human-caused climate change.

The Vancouver Art Gallery or Vancouver Police Department were not immediately available for comment.

"It's just a question of trying to get the public and especially our leaders to actually respond to the climate emergency which Canada has declared," says Marshall in an interview. "That's the logic behind it."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 12, 2022.

The Canadian Press

