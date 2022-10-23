Activists seek to block Christmas displays of alcohol in the supermarket

Hannah Boland
alcohol aisle supermarket
Health campaigners are attempting to block prominent displays of wine and beer in supermarkets this Christmas after stores were banned from promoting biscuits and advent calendars under new anti-obesity rules.

Activists are piling pressure on grocers to rule out bringing more alcoholic drinks into high traffic areas in the stores, saying it risked acting as a "dangerous trigger for people recovering from alcohol dependence".

Sir Ian Gilmore, chairman of the Alcohol Health Alliance, voiced concerns that displaying alcohol at the front of shops "normalises and glamorises an age-restricted, health-harming product to children and young people".

New rules aimed at reducing sales of chocolate are expected to result in supermarkets filling displays at the front of the stores with beer, wine and champagne this Christmas.

Experts had previously called for the Government to include alcohol as a "less healthy food and drink" within UK laws, which would have brought it under new regulations intended to limit how items high in fat, sugar and salt can be promoted in adverts and supermarkets.

The rules, which came in from October, have essentially banned supermarkets from displaying unhealthy items such as crisps, biscuits and chocolates in their most prominent locations.

Industry sources suggested grocers are considering putting more alcoholic drinks in these high-footfall areas over the Christmas period, given they do not fall under the new rules. Festive displays are expected to hit stores early next month.

Dr Alison Giles, interim chief executive at the Institute of Alcohol Studies, said this would "clearly be a perverse outcome that a move to improve public health could lead to alcohol now being promoted in place of junk food and drink".

Charity Alcohol Change UK, meanwhile, called for supermarkets to go further in preventing harm from alcohol abuse, including pledging to keep alcohol in one section of the store only and commit to not selling it below a certain price. Almost 9,000 people die from alcohol abuse in the UK every year.

Chief executive Richard Piper said: "Although millions of people drink regularly, the truth is that alcohol is both dangerous and addictive... We need everyone, including retailers, to play their part to reduce alcohol harm."

