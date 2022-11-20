Activists occupy tables at Gordon Ramsay restaurant in London

The activists occupied tables reserved for guests

Police were called to Gordon Ramsay's three-star Michelin restaurant in London on Saturday after climate change activists occupied tables.

Members of Animal Rebellion sat at tables reserved for guests at Restaurant Gordon Ramsay on Hospital Road, Chelsea, south-west London.

They held menus with the environmental cost of food served at the restaurant, which closed for the night.

A spokesperson for the restaurant said the protest was "deeply disrespectful".

One of the activists, 39-year-old Lucia Alexander, said: "This restaurant is the perfect example of the inequality we face in the UK right now.

"Whilst Gordon Ramsay serves food costing a minimum of £155 per person, more than two million people are relying on food banks in this cost-of-living crisis."

The group said a plant-based food system was "the answer to the cost of living and climate crises".

A spokeswoman for Restaurant Gordon Ramsay said: "Everyone is entitled to their opinions and beliefs.

"However, to force your way into a restaurant, disturbing hard-working staff going about their jobs and ruining the evening of guests who have waited months for their reservations is incredibly inappropriate and deeply disrespectful.".

A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police said officers were called at about 18:30 GMT on Saturday to "a group of protesters refusing to leave the premises".

"Officers attended. The restaurant was closed, and the protesters left. There were no arrests," the force said.

