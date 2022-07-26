Activists call for more HIV funding from Ottawa as AIDS conference opens in Montreal

·4 min read

MONTREAL — As an international AIDS conference begins in Montreal this week, Canadian HIV and AIDS organizations say Canada’s response to the disease at home has stalled.

Advocates say federal funding for addressing HIV and AIDS has been frozen since 2008, even though the number of people in Canada living with the virus has risen by 25 per cent since then.

"The number of new infections continues to remain fairly static, rather than decreasing," Richard Elliott, with the HIV Legal Network, a Toronto-based organization that advocates for the rights of people living with HIV, said in an interview Tuesday.

Elliott, who is scheduled to deliver a speech at the Montreal conference, said his organization is part of a coalition of groups calling for federal HIV funding to be increased from around $73 million a year to $100 million — a figure recommended by a parliamentary committee in 2003.

"If this overall envelope of $100 million (was) actually delivered, we could up our research game," he said. "We could fund more organizations to reach more populations with front-line HIV prevention work, and then support and treatment programs."

AIDS 2022, the 24th International AIDS Conference, is scheduled to take place from July 29 to Aug. 2 at Palais des congrès de Montréal. It brings together researchers, health-care practitioners and people living with HIV. Previous editions have attracted more than 20,000 participants.

About 1,500 people were infected with HIV in Canada in 2020, the most recent year for which data is available, according to the Public Health Agency of Canada. There are now more than 62,000 Canadians living with HIV.

Not only has funding been frozen but money dedicated to AIDS research has been diverted to fight other sexually transmitted diseases, Elliott said. Recently, several hundred thousand dollars was transferred to organizations responding to the monkeypox outbreak, Elliott said, adding that while it's "great" those organizations are getting more funding, it shouldn't come at a cost to HIV organizations.

"It's this same old pattern of expecting underfunded organizations, with inadequate money, to just keep taking on more and more challenges, rather than actually resourcing them to face those new challenges, in addition to actually finishing the business of the HIV epidemic, which is far from being over," he said.

The federal government says that in 2020, 90 per cent of people living with HIV in Canada knew their status; 87 per cent of people with HIV were receiving treatment; and 95 per cent of people on treatment had an undetectable viral load.

But Ken Monteith, executive director of a network of AIDS organizations in Quebec called COCQ-SIDA, says those statistics reveal that Canada failed to meet all its 2020 targets — which are part of a joint United Nations and World Health Organization commitment. The targets, he said, were 90 per cent in all three categories.

Canada's targets for 2025 are to reach 95 per cent in all three categories, a goal set by UNAIDS. But Monteith, who is participating in several panel discussions at the conference, says he thinks Canada is unlikely to reach those goals.

"If we don't change our posture and provide sufficient funding, we're not going to get there," he said.

Jody Jollimore, executive director of the Community-Based Research Centre, a Vancouver-based organization that advocates for the health of people of diverse sexualities, said Ottawa needs to "compel" the provinces to make more available medication like PrEP — which is highly effective at preventing HIV.

"It's not just about funding, it's about leadership, and we need the feds to show leadership on this," said Jollimore, who is scheduled to speak at the conference.

"We actually do have some great tools right now for preventing HIV, we just need to get them in the hands of the right people."

Health Canada spokesman Mark Johnson said it will take collaboration between government, health-care workers and community groups for the country to reach its 2025 sexual health targets on HIV.

The federal government, Johnson said in an email, remains "committed to ensuring that people in Canada have equitable access to prevention, testing and care for sexually transmitted and blood-borne infections."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 26, 2022.

Jacob Serebrin, The Canadian Press

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Ripe conditions for funnel clouds with storm chance on the Prairies

    Tuesday brings another opportunity for severe thunderstorms to develop on parts of the Prairies, with conditions ripe for funnel clouds in some areas.

  • Ex-Liberal MP accused of using office for personal gain sees trial extended to fall

    OTTAWA — The trial for former Liberal MP Raj Grewal, who stands accused of using his political office for personal financial gain, will extend until at least this fall. The ex-Brampton politician faces two breach of trust charges related to a series of loans he took out to pay for gambling debts, which he kept hidden from the federal ethics commissioner while he served in Ottawa. The Crown has tried to establish that Grewal offered help with visas or special access to Prime Minister Justin Trude

  • Nigerian Amusan gets world record on wild night in hurdles

    “When I watched the record, I was like ‘Whoa, who did that?’” Amusan said of her reaction upon seeing her time pop up on the scoreboard. It was a strange sequence of events for the 25-year-old, who finished fourth at the Tokyo Games last year and fourth at the last world championships in 2019, and now has a place in history as a champion, record-holder and main character in a most unusual night. The mark surpassed the six-year-old record held by American Keni Harrison by .08.

  • Sydney McLaughlin anchors US on record-setting day at worlds

    EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — It only made sense that Sydney McLaughlin would run the last, victorious lap of world championships for the United States. It only made sense she would win that race by a lot. America’s burgeoning speed star turned a close 4x400-meter relay into a laugher on the anchor leg Sunday, putting the final stamp on the first worlds held in the U.S. and delivering America's record 33rd medal of the meet. It was their 13th gold, one short of the all-time mark. After taking the baton fr

  • De Grasse leads Canada to men's 4x100m relay gold at world championships

    EUGENE, Ore. — Andre De Grasse made quite the return to the track after his withdrawal from the worlds 200-metre event — a very golden one at that. Anchoring a team with Aaron Brown, Jerome Blake and Brendon Rodney, the Canadians set a national record and world-leading time of 37.48 seconds en route to gold in the men's 4x100m relay at the world track and field championships on Saturday. "(This is) all we talked about — (us) actually having a great shot at being on top of the podium," De Grasse

  • Lyles leads U.S. sweep; Jackson tops Jamaica 1-2 in 200

    EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Noah Lyles crouched down, put his hands on his knees and glared at the clock. Not seeing what he’d hoped for, he waved his hand dismissively and walked back toward the track to celebrate what was still a long-awaited win Thursday in the 200 meters at the world championships. Oh, but this night would just keep getting better. The clock that, for a moment, read “19.32,” would adjust down a tick to “19.31.” That meant he broke Michael Johnson’s hallowed, 26-year-old American rec

  • Vote: Should Blue Jays make legitimate push for Juan Soto?

    Nationals superstar Juan Soto can reportedly be had for the right price. Should the Blue Jays empty the farm for him?

  • MacKinnon bringing Cup home this summer — but not to Cole Harbour

    Hockey superstar Nathan MacKinnon says there will not be a Stanley Cup parade in his hometown of Cole Harbour, N.S., this summer, but plans are underway for a parade in downtown Halifax. MacKinnon announced those plans on the High Button Sports podcast. "We're going to do it in Halifax around Citadel Hill and Brunswick Street and the City Hall square area," said MacKinnon. "So it will be in that area where I played junior right there." Prior to being selected as the first pick in the 2013 NHL dr

  • Wiebes wins on Champs Elysees as women's Tour returns

    PARIS (AP) — Lorena Wiebes of the Netherlands sprinted to victory on Sunday in the first stage of the women's Tour de France which returned after a 33-year absence. The Team DSM rider struck in the last 150 meters of the 82-kilometer (51-mile) circuit in Paris to beat former Olympic champion Marianne Vos to the line on the Champs-Elysees. Wiebes punched the air in celebration. Tour of Flanders champion Lotte Kopecky was third. It's the first time since 1989 that a women’s edition of the Tour de

  • Doug Mitchell, former CFL commissioner and Calgary lawyer, has died at 83

    Douglas Mitchell, a former Canadian Football League player who went on to become commissioner of the league as well as a prominent Calgary lawyer and community leader, died on Wednesday at the age of 83. Mitchell played briefly in the CFL with the B.C. Lions and Hamilton Tiger-Cats and later went on to serve as league commissioner for five years in the 1980s. He also spent time on the league's board of governors, as a representative of the Calgary Stampeders, as well as many other accomplishment

  • Gressel set for Whitecaps debut as Vancouver looks to halt rolling Chicago Fire

    VANCOUVER — The newest addition to the Vancouver Whitecaps' lineup simply wants to contribute. Days after the 'Caps acquired Julian Gressel from D.C. United for US$900,000 in general allocation money, the star wingback told reporters he's the kind of player who'd rather have two assists than one goal because it means his team has scored twice. “That’s me, the team player," he said. "I'm a team guy first that wants to win above all else. And if that means that my role is to assist more and not be

  • Flames GM Brad Treliving after Tkachuk trade: 'The city has taken some body shots'

    Brad Treliving delivered a passionate press conference less than 24 hours after the Flames' blockbuster trade with the Panthers.

  • Flames' newest faces Huberdeau, Weegar 'excited' for season following shock of trade

    CALGARY — With the initial shock having finally subsided after learning that they had been traded from the Florida Panthers to Calgary , Jonathan Huberdeau and MacKenzie Weegar are ready to get started with the Flames. “It was a big shock for me and my family,” Huberdeau, who had been with the Panthers since they drafted him third overall in 2011, said in a media availability Monday. “Late on Friday night, you don't think you're going to get a call, but we did and it's part of the hockey busines

  • Vingegaard eyes Tour de France win, Van Aert claims last TT

    ROCAMADOUR, France (AP) — Jonas Vingegaard thundered through the last serious test of the Tour de France to increase his overall lead on Saturday and all but guarantee winning cycling's biggest race. After three weeks of exhausting racing, the Jumbo-Visma leader dug deep in his reserves to deliver yet another impressive performance in a long time trial in southern France. Vingegaard, who is not a pure specialist of the race against the clock, could have played it safe given his more than three-m

  • Canada's Pierce LePage in second in the decathlon at worlds after nine events

    EUGENE, Ore. — A Canadian is in the hunt for a world decathlon medal — but it's not Olympic champion Damian Warner. Pierce LePage, a 26-year-old from Whitby, Ont., was in second place after nine of 10 events on Sunday. LePage led for much of Day 2 after big personal bests in the 110-metre hurdles and discus, but dropped a place behind world record-holder Kevin Mayer of France after the javelin, the decathlon's penultimate event. The 1,500 was the final event. Warner had led the field through the

  • Flames GM Brad Treliving on losing Tkachuk, Gaudreau: 'We're going to deal with it'

    Calgary Flames general manager Brad Treliving is playing the hand he's been dealt. Treliving spoke with media on Saturday, a day after the Flames sent star forward Matthew Tkachuk and a conditional fourth-round pick to the Florida Panthers in a trade. The deal comes nine days after Johnny Gaudreau left Calgary as a free agent, signing with the Columbus Blue Jackets. Gaudreau led Calgary with 115 points last season and Tkachuk was second with 104. "You can crawl over to the corner in the fetal po

  • Canadian lightweight Kyle (The Monster) Nelson loses UFC bout by decision in London

    LONDON — Canadian lightweight Kyle (The Monster) Nelson, returning to action after a 22-month-absence, started strongly but faded en route to a loss by decision to England's Jai (Black Country Banger) Herbert on a UFC Fight Night card Saturday. All three judges scored it 29-28 to Herbert (12-4-0), each giving him the last two rounds. Nelson (13-5-0) scored more significant strikes, 41 to 36 according to UFC Stats, but Herbert had more control time, five minutes 57 second compared to 3:07 for the

  • Goldschmidt, Arenado among Cardinals missing Blue Jays series over vaccination rules

    The St. Louis Cardinals will be lacking some serious firepower for their series in Toronto.

  • Verstappen wins French GP as Leclerc crashes, Hamilton 2nd

    LE CASTELLET, France (AP) — Max Verstappen won the French Grand Prix on Sunday after Charles Leclerc crashed out while leading, a mistake that dropped the Ferrari driver 63 points behind the defending Formula One champion. Verstappen’s seventh win through 12 races this season upped his career total to 27 victories, all with Red Bull. He said his lead in the title race is misleading because Red Bull and Ferrari have been fairly even this season. “Of course it’s a great lead but a lot of things ca

  • MLB, union have Monday deadline for international draft deal

    NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball made what was termed a “final offer” for an international draft, increasing proposed money for the first year in 2024 by $10 million on Sunday to $191 million. The move came one day after the players' association made a proposal that remained at $260 million and left the sides far apart heading into a Monday night midnight EDT deadline for a deal. Because an international draft was tied in the March lockout settlement to dropping direct draft-pick compensati