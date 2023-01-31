Activist investor Elliott takes stake in Vantage Towers - filing

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Activist investor Elliott has disclosed a 5.6% stake in German-listed Vantage Towers, according to a regulatory filing published on Tuesday.

The stake is held in voting rights through shares and instruments, the filing said.

Vantage Towers, which earlier reported a 4.8% increase in third-quarter sales, is majority-owned by Vodafone, which will sell up to half of its 81.7% stake in the company to a consortium of Global Infrastructure Partners and KKR in a deal announced in November.

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Paul Carrel)