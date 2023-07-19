Activist investor Elliott takes big stake in drugmaker Catalent - WSJ

MIllions of doses of AstraZeneca vaccines reportedly found in Anagni

(Reuters) - Activist investor Elliott Investment has built a significant stake in Catalent and is pushing for a shake-up on the contract drug manufacturer's board, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday.

Elliott has been talking to potential director candidates about joining a slate of nominees to run in a proxy contest, WSJ said, citing people familiar with the matter.

The exact size of Elliott's stake in Catalent could not be learned, WSJ added. Catalent has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion.

Elliott and Catalent did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

(Reporting by Lavanya Ahire in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)