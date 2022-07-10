Activist Group Offers Up To $200 For Public Sightings Of Conservative Supreme Court Justices

The activist platform that quickly organized a protest outside a restaurant where Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh was eating dinner is now offering up to $200 for tips about the location of other conservative justices.

ShutDown DC is offering local “service industry workers” $50 for a confirmed sighting and $200 if “they’re still there 30 mins after your message.” A restaurant worker reportedly tipped off ShutDown DC about Kavanaugh’s dinner.

(Photo: Screen Shot/Twitter/ShutDown DC)

(Photo: Screen Shot/Twitter/ShutDown DC)

Kavanaugh fled out the back door of Morton’s steakhouse Wednesday after demonstrators gathered in front to protest his vote to jettison a half century of protection for reproductive rights by throwing out Roe v. Wade.

The incident set off a furious storm of controversy over “rights” in America.

Morton’s bashed protesters for interfering in Kavanaugh’s “right to congregate and eat dinner,” calling it selfish and “devoid of decency.” Fox News reporter Peter Doocy also railed about justices’ horrible “lack of privacy.”

Critics slammed back that Kavanaugh has stripped women of their right to privacy and to control their own bodies.

Several pointed out that the right to a quiet dinner is not referred to in the Constitution, which was the same justification justices used to dump Roe V. Wade protections. The First Amendment right to protest, however, is specifically addressed.

Who cares, Brett Kavanaugh didn’t get dessert https://t.co/jopEmiHDkl — ShutDownDC (@ShutDown_DC) July 8, 2022

The sightings rewards by ShutDown DC are not likely to quell the storm.

Fox News host Tucker Carlson on Friday attacked the monetary incentives as organized by “antifa.” The Department of Justice has “done nothing,” reported a disgusted Carlson. He urged people to flood the ShutDown site with fake sightings.

“Woah thanks Tucker,” ShutDown snapped back in response. “We have gotten more donations than any single day yet.”

Woah thanks Tucker. We have gotten more donations than any single day yet. KEEP THEM COMING! https://t.co/cbtLN3g0nghttps://t.co/o270J33A3b — ShutDownDC (@ShutDown_DC) July 9, 2022

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

