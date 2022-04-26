Activision Confirms 'Call of Duty: Warzone 2' Announcement Later This Year

Activision has now officially confirmed that a sequel to its massively popular free-to-play battle royale Call of Duty: Warzone is on its way. During an earnings presentation for Q1 of 2022, the company revealed that it'll be officially announcing Warzone 2 later this year.

"The new free-to-play Warzone experience, which is built from the ground-up alongside the premium game, features groundbreaking innovations to be revealed later this year," Activision said. Oher details revolving around the sequel remain scarce at this time, and it's unclear exactly when the new title will be released, but a concrete confirmation from the developer and acknowledgment of Warzone's success is still promising to players.

The confirmation of Warzone 2 also comes just shortly after leaks surfaced revolving around the franchise's other new title, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. According to industry insiders, the sequel to the massively popular 2019 remake of Modern Warfare will be officially revealed on May 30. Of course, Activision has not commented on the leaks and has yet to announce anything itself, so those interested so stay tuned for more updates to come.

Elsewhere in gaming, new Skate 4 leaks suggest players will be able to build custom skateparks online together.