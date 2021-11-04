The Activewear Brand Reese Witherspoon Can't Stop Wearing Is on Sale at Nordstrom Rack for 24 Hours Only

Sweaty Betty Nordstrom Rack sale

Courtesy

instyle - $34–$45 Available at Nordstrom Rack

instyle - $65 Available at Nordstrom Rack

instyle - $19–$25 Available at Nordstrom Rack

instyle - $24 Available at Nordstrom Rack

instyle - $22 Available at Nordstrom Rack

instyle - $47 Available at Nordstrom Rack

instyle - $20 Available at Nordstrom Rack

instyle - $50 Available at Nordstrom Rack

instyle - $70 Available at Nordstrom Rack

Once we graduated from wearing glorified pajamas every day during the pandemic, we turned to trendy activewear to feel more put-together while still prioritizing comfort. Slipping into a sleek, flattering half-zip and a killer pair of butt-sculpting leggings makes us feel more badass than our well-worn tie-dye sweatsuits while working from home nowadays. Plus, when we're already dressed for the occasion, we're more eager to fit in a workout after we log off. So, with our new WFH uniform solidified, we're in the market for more high-quality activewear.

There's no better time than now to restock your activewear collection. Celeb-loved activewear brand Sweaty Betty is having a major sale at Nordstrom Rack, slashing prices on tons of its famous leggings, bras, shorts, tops, and jackets. Over the past few years, many stars have stepped out in Sweaty Betty on the regular: Reese Witherspoon has been spotted running in the brand's jackets and leggings countless times, and Jessica Alba often hits the gym in its comfortable bras and tanks. Just last month, Halle Berry collaborated with Sweaty Betty for a custom collection, giving the brand her official seal of approval.

Sweaty Betty sale Nordstrom Rack

Courtesy

Shop now: $50 (Originally $100); nordstromrack.com

It's no wonder why plenty of A-listers opt for Sweaty Betty for their essential exercise gear: The women's activewear brand offers high-quality, functional, and flattering clothing in pretty colors and prints. Think breathable, sweat-wicking sports bras in soothing pastels, butt-sculpting leggings with convenient pockets, and soft hoodies to take you to and from workout classes in style (or just keep you cozy at your desk.)

Story continues

RELATED: The Butt-Lifting Leggings That Celebs Love Have Made Me Forget All My Others

Right now, Nordstrom Rack is offering up to 61 percent off of tons of coveted pieces — in fact, most price tags are slashed in half. But the sale only runs through tomorrow morning, so act fast before your most-desired items return to full price. Below, shop some of our favorite picks from the Sweaty Betty sale at Nordstrom Rack, and say hello to your new favorite activewear.

Sweaty Betty sale Nordstrom Rack

Courtesy

Shop now: $70 (Originally $148); nordstromrack.com

Sweaty Betty sale Nordstrom Rack

Courtesy

Shop now: $53 (Originally $100), nordstromrack.com

Sweaty Betty sale Nordstrom Rack

Courtesy

Shop now: $23 (Originally $44); nordstromrack.com

Sweaty Betty sale Nordstrom Rack

Courtesy

Shop now: $19.97 (Originally $48); nordstromrack.com

Sweaty Betty sale Nordstrom Rack

Courtesy

Shop now: $45 (Originally $88); nordstromrack.com

Sweaty Betty sale Nordstrom Rack

Courtesy

Shop now: $41–$55 (Originally $108); nordstromrack.com

Sweaty Betty sale Nordstrom Rack

Courtesy

Shop now: $65 (Originally $128); nordstromrack.com

Sweaty Betty sale Nordstrom Rack

Courtesy

Shop now: $47 (Originally $88); nordstromrack.com

Sweaty Betty sale Nordstrom Rack

Courtesy

Shop now: $24 (Originally $58); nordstromrack.com

Sweaty Betty sale Nordstrom Rack

Courtesy

Shop now: $53 (Originally $98); nordstromrack.com

Sweaty Betty sale Nordstrom Rack

Courtesy

Shop now: $34–45 (Originally $88); nordstromrack.com

Sweaty Betty sale Nordstrom Rack

Courtesy

Shop now: $22 (Originally $40); nordstromrack.com

Sweaty Betty sale Nordstrom Rack

Courtesy

Shop now: $19–$25 (Originally $45); nordstromrack.com