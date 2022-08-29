Activewear Apparel Market Size, Growing Demands [2022-2028] | Developed Regions Data, Growth Opportunities, Economic Factors, Competitor Ecosystem, Innovative Trends, Key Suppliers, Cost Analysis, Qualitative and Quantitative Analysis

The global major manufacturers of Activewear Apparel include Nike, Adidas, Under Armour, Puma, VF, Anta, Gap, Columbia Sports Apparels and Lululemon Athletica, etc. In terms of revenue, the global 3 largest players have a % market share of Activewear Apparel in 2021.

Pune, Aug. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The “Activewear Apparel Market” Report provides insightful data on business strategies, top industry trends, growth opportunities, and challenges of top key players. The Activewear Apparel market report covers market size, share, and growth outlook in terms of CAGR status and revenue estimations. This 107 Pages report delivers competitive landscape analysis (business profiles, investments opportunity, new plans, technological advancements) and segmentation details (mainly type and applications) with geographical representation. Furthermore, the research report gives details on the import-export scenario, supply-demand scenario, and SWOT analysis over the forecast period.

The Activewear Apparel market is anticipated to rise at a considerable rate during the forecast period, between 2022 and 2028. In 2022, the market is growing at a steady rate and with the rising adoption of strategies by key players, the market is expected to rise over the projected horizon.

The report focuses on the Activewear Apparel market size, segment size (mainly covering product type, application, and geography), competitor landscape, recent status, and development trends. Furthermore, the report provides strategies for companies to overcome threats posed by COVID-19.

The Research Report focuses on the competitive landscape of the industry including company profiles, business overview, sales area, market performance, and manufacturing cost structure. The report analyzes the global primary production, consumption, and fastest-growing countries with prominent players in the global industry. Key market observation is shown to make key findings on business growth. In the competitive assessment section, this Activewear Apparel market report sheds light on the list of manufacturers, market conditions, current trends, company profiles, and market innovations. It also includes various growth opportunities for top players.

The Global Activewear Apparel Market forecast is based on an analysis of key player's past and current performance. The report also takes into account various economic conditions prevailing in the key markets that have the potential to impact the market in the future. Thereby considering all the relevant factors market size of the Activewear Apparel market has been forecasted in the report.

Activewear Apparel Market Top Manufacturers: The report covers an extensive analysis of the key market players along with their business overview, expansion plans, and strategies. Top Key Players covered in the report are:

  • Nike

  • Adidas

  • Under Armour

  • Puma

  • VF

  • Anta

  • Gap

  • Columbia Sports Apparels

  • Lululemon Athletica

  • LiNing

  • Amer Sports

  • ASICS

  • Hanesbrands

  • PEAK

  • Ralph Lauren

  • 361sport

  • Xtep

  • Billabong

  • Kappa

The Activewear Apparel market research report fully covers the major statistics of the production, value, profitability, capacity, supply/demand ratio, volume, and much more. The best possible updated information is showcased in figures, pie charts, tables, and graphs. These statistical representations offer predictive information regarding the upcoming estimations for convincing the growth of the Activewear Apparel market.

Based on types, the Activewear Apparel market from 2017 to 2028 is primarily split into:

  • Shirt

  • Coat

  • Pants

  • Skirts

  • Others

Based on applications, the Activewear Apparel market from 2017 to 2028 covers:

  • Professional Athletic

  • Amateur Sport

Geographically, the report includes research on production, consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, and forecast (2017 -2028) of the following regions:

  • United States

  • Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland)

  • China

  • Japan

  • India

  • Southeast Asia (Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam)

  • Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Colombia)

  • Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Nigeria)

  • Other Regions

Activewear Apparel market while propounding historical intelligence, actionable insights, and industry-validated & statistically-upheld market forecast. A verified and suitable set of assumptions and methodology has been leveraged for developing this comprehensive study. Information and analysis of key market segments incorporated in the report have been delivered in weighted chapters.

Highlighted Key Points Covered in this Updated Research Reports Include:

  • Research reports involve the overall industry status worldwide.

  • Impact of Covid-19 on market growth, size, share, and sales.

  • Comprehensive analysis of market drives and manufacturers with the latest innovation.

  • Report provides country-wise economic business status and opportunities.

  • It is also providing an in-depth analysis of company profiles, production, value, price, and supply chain.

  • Major changes were seen in the competitive landscape.

  • Segmentation on the basis of types, applications, and regions.

  • New business development analysis and industry challenges.

What Activewear Apparel Market Report Is Going to Offers:

  • Global Activewear Apparel Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

  • Activewear Apparel Market share analysis of the top industry players

  • Activewear Apparel Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

  • Global Activewear Apparel Market forecasts all the mentioned segments, sub segments, and the regional markets

  • Activewear Apparel Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

  • Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the Activewear Apparel market estimations

  • Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

  • Activewear Apparel Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

  • Activewear Apparel Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Some of the key questions answered in this report:

  • Which are the five top players in the Activewear Apparel market?

  • How will the Activewear Apparel market change in the upcoming years?

  • Which product and application will take a share of the Activewear Apparel market?

  • What are the drivers and restraints of the Activewear Apparel market?

  • Which regional market will show the highest growth?

  • What will be the CAGR and size of the Activewear Apparel market throughout the forecast period?

  • What is the current market size, what will the market size be in 2028 and what will the growth rate be?

  • What are the challenges to growth in the market?

  • What are the market opportunities and challenges faced by the key vendors?

  • Who are the major competitors and what is their strategy?

  • What are the barriers to entry for new players in the market?

With tables and figures helping analyze worldwide Global Activewear Apparel market trends, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

Key Points From Table of Content:

1 Activewear Apparel Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Activewear Apparel
1.2 Activewear Apparel Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Activewear Apparel Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2022-2028)
1.2.2 Shirt
1.2.3 Coat
1.2.4 Pants
1.2.5 Skirts
1.2.6 Others
1.3 Activewear Apparel Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Activewear Apparel Sales Comparison by Application: (2022-2028)
1.3.2 Professional Athletic
1.3.3 Amateur Sport
1.4 Global Activewear Apparel Market Size Estimates and Forecasts
1.4.1 Global Activewear Apparel Revenue 2017-2028
1.4.2 Global Activewear Apparel Sales 2017-2028
1.4.3 Activewear Apparel Market Size by Region: 2017 Versus 2021 Versus 2028

2 Activewear Apparel Market Competition by Manufacturers
2.1 Global Activewear Apparel Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)
2.2 Global Activewear Apparel Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)
2.3 Global Activewear Apparel Average Price by Manufacturers (2017-2022)
2.4 Manufacturers Activewear Apparel Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type
2.5 Activewear Apparel Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Activewear Apparel Market Concentration Rate
2.5.2 The Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Activewear Apparel Players Market Share by Revenue
2.5.3 Global Activewear Apparel Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)
2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

3 Activewear Apparel Retrospective Market Scenario by Region
3.1 Global Activewear Apparel Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2017-2022
3.2 Global Activewear Apparel Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2017-2022
3.3 North America Activewear Apparel Market Facts & Figures by Country
3.4 Europe Activewear Apparel Market Facts & Figures by Country
3.5 Asia Pacific Activewear Apparel Market Facts & Figures by Region
3.6 Latin America Activewear Apparel Market Facts & Figures by Country
3.7 Middle East and Africa Activewear Apparel Market Facts & Figures by Country

4 Global Activewear Apparel Historic Market Analysis by Type
4.1 Global Activewear Apparel Sales Market Share by Type (2017-2022)
4.2 Global Activewear Apparel Revenue Market Share by Type (2017-2022)
4.3 Global Activewear Apparel Price by Type (2017-2022)

5 Global Activewear Apparel Historic Market Analysis by Application
5.1 Global Activewear Apparel Sales Market Share by Application (2017-2022)
5.2 Global Activewear Apparel Revenue Market Share by Application (2017-2022)
5.3 Global Activewear Apparel Price by Application (2017-2022)

6 Key Companies Profiled
6.1 Nike
6.1.1 Nike Corporation Information
6.1.2 Nike Description and Business Overview
6.1.3 Nike Activewear Apparel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
6.1.4 Nike Activewear Apparel Product Portfolio
6.1.5 Nike Recent Developments/Updates
6.2 Adidas
6.2.1 Adidas Corporation Information
6.2.2 Adidas Description and Business Overview
6.2.3 Adidas Activewear Apparel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
6.2.4 Adidas Activewear Apparel Product Portfolio
6.2.5 Adidas Recent Developments/Updates
6.3 Under Armour
6.3.1 Under Armour Corporation Information
6.3.2 Under Armour Description and Business Overview
6.3.3 Under Armour Activewear Apparel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
6.3.4 Under Armour Activewear Apparel Product Portfolio
6.3.5 Under Armour Recent Developments/Updates
6.4 Puma
6.4.1 Puma Corporation Information
6.4.2 Puma Description and Business Overview
6.4.3 Puma Activewear Apparel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
6.4.4 Puma Activewear Apparel Product Portfolio
6.4.5 Puma Recent Developments/Updates
6.5 VF
6.5.1 VF Corporation Information
6.5.2 VF Description and Business Overview
6.5.3 VF Activewear Apparel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
6.5.4 VF Activewear Apparel Product Portfolio
6.5.5 VF Recent Developments/Updates
6.6 Anta
6.6.1 Anta Corporation Information
6.6.2 Anta Description and Business Overview
6.6.3 Anta Activewear Apparel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
6.6.4 Anta Activewear Apparel Product Portfolio
6.6.5 Anta Recent Developments/Updates
6.7 Gap
6.6.1 Gap Corporation Information
6.6.2 Gap Description and Business Overview
6.6.3 Gap Activewear Apparel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
6.4.4 Gap Activewear Apparel Product Portfolio
6.7.5 Gap Recent Developments/Updates
..............

7 Activewear Apparel Manufacturing Cost Analysis
7.1 Activewear Apparel Key Raw Materials Analysis
7.1.1 Key Raw Materials
7.1.2 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials
7.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure
7.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Activewear Apparel
7.4 Activewear Apparel Industrial Chain Analysis

8 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers
8.1 Marketing Channel
8.2 Activewear Apparel Distributors List
8.3 Activewear Apparel Customers

9 Activewear Apparel Market Dynamics
9.1 Activewear Apparel Industry Trends
9.2 Activewear Apparel Market Drivers
9.3 Activewear Apparel Market Challenges
9.4 Activewear Apparel Market Restraints

10 Global Market Forecast
10.1 Activewear Apparel Market Estimates and Projections by Type
10.1.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Activewear Apparel by Type (2023-2028)
10.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Activewear Apparel by Type (2023-2028)
10.2 Activewear Apparel Market Estimates and Projections by Application
10.2.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Activewear Apparel by Application (2023-2028)
10.2.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Activewear Apparel by Application (2023-2028)
10.3 Activewear Apparel Market Estimates and Projections by Region
10.3.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Activewear Apparel by Region (2023-2028)
10.3.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Activewear Apparel by Region (2023-2028)

11 Research Finding and Conclusion

12 Methodology and Data Source
12.1 Methodology/Research Approach
12.1.1 Research Programs/Design
12.1.2 Market Size Estimation
12.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
12.2 Data Source
12.2.1 Secondary Sources
12.2.2 Primary Sources
12.3 Author List
12.4 Disclaimer

