Severe storms possible Tuesday before fall-like air sweeps over Prairies

A risk for severe thunderstorms will cover portions of Saskatchewan and Alberta on Tuesday as a centre of low pressure meanders over the region. Heavy rain is likely across the northern Prairies over the next few days, with more than 50 mm of rain possible in spots. Fall-like temperatures will dominate the region through the end of the week. More on the storm timing and impacts, plus a look at the week ahead, below.

TUESDAY: A THREAT FOR SEVERE STORMS

A trough digging in across the western Prairies will allow a centre of low pressure to crawl through the region. This low will produce strong to severe thunderstorms on the southern Prairies while heavy rain blankets communities up north.

PRRiskTue

Unstable air and a surface boundary will provide the fuel and lift necessary to trigger thunderstorms in some areas. The best chance for severe thunderstorms exists over southern and central Saskatchewan, with a threat that juts into a portion of eastern Alberta.

Tuesday’s strongest thunderstorms could produce large hail, strong wind gusts, and heavy rainfall.

General, non-severe thunderstorms are also possible across parts of the Alberta foothills on Tuesday, including the Calgary area.

PRRain

The system will remain nearly stationary along the Alberta and Saskatchewan border through Wednesday, ahead of a second low pressure system south of the border that will track northeast into Manitoba and northwestern Ontario late week.

Many areas will see between 20-40 mm of rainfall, with over 50 mm possible for parts of northern Alberta through Wednesday morning.

LOOK AHEAD: FALL-LIKE TEMPERATURES ARE ON THE WAY

Tuesday’s high temperatures could push into the upper 20s with a feels-like around 30 in some spots. This warm air will be replaced with fall-like daytime highs in the mid-to-upper teens as the trough digs in through Wednesday.

PRIconswed

Somewhat of a warming trend will return as we head into the Labour Day long weekend ahead.

Be sure to check back for the latest updates on the slow moving system across the Prairies this week.