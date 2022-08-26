How an Active Shooter Drill Turned Into a Real-Life Nightmare

Josh Fiallo
·5 min read
Google Maps
Google Maps

As the nation was still reeling from a massacre in Buffalo, New York, less than a week earlier, John Channels showed up to a Nebraska office building with an assault rifle holding blank cartridges and a group of actors smeared in fake blood.

Catholic Charities in Omaha, Nebraska, was set to cut the 27-year-old a $2,500 check for ambushing their building on May 19 and simulating a mass shooting that was as realistic as possible, his lawyer says.

There was one major issue, cops say: Only two people in the building knew of the active shooter drill. So, when Channels arrived firing blanks as actors covered in fake blood lay across the floor, the so-called drill quickly became a traumatizing horror show that ultimately ended with his arrest for terroristic threats.

“We all thought there was an active shooting," Matthew Turvey, who lives near the building, told KMTV. “And it was just terrifying and, sure, it was actually quite traumatic for most of us.”

The “drill” began with Channels arriving outside the building in a dark hoodie and dark mask, near a window where a meeting was taking place. Channels got the group’s attention by firing into the air and banging on the windows of the conference room, before then pointing the rifle at the window, the Omaha World-Herald reports.

Channels fired blank cartridges that recreated the same sound and muzzle flash as real bullets, cops said, despite no bullets being fired. But while the gunshots and blood were simulated, the screams were real.

Those in the building ran for their lives while shouting, traumatized witnesses said. Those fleeing the conference room were met by a hired actor bleeding fake blood on the ground in the hallway.

Many called 911 amid the panic, while one woman—fearing for her life as gunshots rang out behind her—tried to jump into a dumpster from a retaining wall.

Employees told police they rushed to the building’s exits where they could find them, but Catholic Charities was new to the building—partially why an active shooter drill was ordered in the first place, the organization said.

One woman, described by police as elderly, told officers she didn’t think she’d make it.

“This is it,” she said, according to the World-Herald. “I’m done.”

The entire incident was reminiscent of a memorable scene from The Office, where employees panicked in fear that they were trapped inside their burning building, but soon realized it was part of a deranged drill organized by an employee.

But this incident was real-life, not a TV bit. And those outside the building feared the worst when they heard the sound of gunshots ringing out.

Cops said they weren’t alerted to the drill ahead of time and responded as if it were a legitimate crime scene. They later arrested Channels on five charges of making terroristic threats and a separate gun count. Channels appeared in court for the first time on Thursday, where a judge placed his bail at $300,000.

“Police came, they didn't know this was happening,” said Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine. “They thought it was a real active shooter. There were people calling 911.”

Prosecutors have said Channels is lucky nobody was seriously injured in the ordeal, himself included.

<div class="inline-image__credit">Omaha Police Department</div>
Omaha Police Department

“Somebody could have had a firearm there and used it,” Klein said. “Someone could have had a heart attack, that was, you know, because of the fright factor, or fell or hurt themselves in that manner.”

As the ordeal settled down, prosecutor Jen Meckna said Thursday that Channels went around asking “hysterical” employees if they wished they had a gun. If they said yes, he then suggested they could purchase one from him—complete with lessons.

Erin Wetzel, the attorney for Channels, could not be immediately reached on Friday by The Daily Beast.

In court Thursday, the World-Herald reported that Wetzel insisted the chaos inflicted by her client was exactly what Catholic Charities ordered.

Wetzel said supervisors wanted the exercise to “be realistic” and hired Channels from a positive referral their security guard gave them. She claims that Channels explained his chilling exercise to the supervisors ahead of time in detail—including a request that employees be kept in the dark about the drill—and they OK’d it.

“It sounds like (Catholic Charities) is trying to blame him—like it was his idea to do it this way,” Wetzel said. “He says they (Catholic Charities) wanted it done that way.”

Keeping the exercise a surprise was successful. Unknowing employees told KMTV they were informed an “active threat” exercise was scheduled for that Thursday, but they thought that meant a powerpoint and speaker—not traumatizing gunfire.

Catholic Charities has since denied asking for the drill to be so elaborate. It claimed in a statement on Wednesday that Channels “clearly misrepresented himself and his qualifications,” and that he did not “follow the agreed-upon procedures”—one of which was alerting law enforcement to the drill.

“We deeply regret following his recommendations and selecting him for the training,” Executive Director Denise Bartels said.

Channels, who owns a security company, attempted to alert law enforcement to the drill ahead of time, Wetzel said. He delivered written notice to Omaha police, the Nebraska State Patrol and the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, she said.

“He was assured at each place it would get to the appropriate person,” Wetzel said.

Wetzel says she plans to depose supervisors at Catholic Charities to find out exactly who’s idea the drill was. If she can prove Channels wasn’t the mastermind, she says Channels shouldn’t be prosecuted for making terroristic threats—a charge under Nebraska law that’s issued when “terror or evacuation” is inflicted.

The drill incident isn’t the only thing that’s landed Channels in hot water, however. The 27-year-old also faces charges for allegedly sexually assaulting a girl and producing child pornography, which he was arrested for in May, cops say.

“I’m sure—like in any case, there’s going to be finger-pointing,” Kleine said, according to the World-Herald. “Mr. Channels is responsible for his own actions. And his own actions caused the terrorizing event.”

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Get the Daily Beast's biggest scoops and scandals delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now.

Stay informed and gain unlimited access to the Daily Beast's unmatched reporting. Subscribe now.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Argonauts, Ticats set to square off for third time in four weeks

    TORONTO — Following a one-week hiatus, linebacker Henoc Muamba and the Toronto Argonauts will again square off against their arch rivals. Toronto (4-5) hosts the Hamilton Tiger-Cats (3-7) at BMO Field on Friday night before the two teams meet again at Tim Hortons Field on Sept. 5 in their annual Labour Day showdown. The Argos and Ticats opened a two-game series three weeks ago, with the home team winning each contest. And although the games are important to both teams, Muamba said it's not as if

  • NDP MP Peter Julian seeks answers from Hockey Canada CEO Scott Smith in letter

    NDP MP Peter Julian is seeking further accountability and transparency from Hockey Canada by way of a letter issued to the organization’s president and CEO, Scott Smith. The letter, provided to The Canadian Press, comes following new information Julian had been informed of by a former board member — who opted to remain anonymous — regarding perks and luxurious accommodations provided to board members. “Thousands of dollars that are being spent on board meetings, on luxury suites, on the rings th

  • 'Anything's possible,' Alex Newhook tells young hockey fans at Stanley Cup parade in St. John's

    The oldest trophy in North American professional sports made its way through some of the oldest streets in North America on Monday as part of the official celebration for Alex Newhook's Stanley Cup win this spring. Newhook, from St. John's, helped the Colorado Avalanche claim hockey's top prize this year in what will be a rememberable rookie season for the 21-year-old. Thousands lined the streets, many wearing Avalanche burgundy, to see the cup up close for the first time since Michael Ryder of

  • Ken Dryden gets personal, remembering historic 1972 hockey showdown in "The Series"

    Ken Dryden didn't want to write about the 1972 Summit Series. The Hall of Fame goalie has, over the past 50 years, helped with projects about the historic games between Canada and Russia, but whenever someone asked him to pen a book on the subject, he politely declined. The stories about have already been told, Dryden said. Then COVID-19 hit. With the borders closed and his kids and grandkids living in the U.S., his plans for Christmas 2020 quickly changed. "So I had a few days where I wasn't do

  • Curacao eliminates Canada at Little League World Series with 4-2 win

    SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — The dream run is over for the Little Mountain Little Leaguers of Vancouver who, despite a desperate sixth-inning rally, were beaten 4-2 Tuesday and eliminated from title contention by a well-rounded team from Willemstad, Curaçao. Canada, which beat North Brisbane, Australia 7-0 and Takarazuka, Japan 6-0 earlier at the 75th Little League World Series, then saw the bats go cold in a 10-0 loss to Matamoros, Mexico. The Vancouver squad only had five scattered hits against C

  • Mihailovic 'happy to continue season' with CF Montréal ahead of AZ Alkmaar transfer

    MONTREAL — When news broke that CF Montréal star Djordje Mihailovic would be moving to Dutch side AZ Alkmaar, there was very little surprise he was moving on. The transfer was officially announced on Wednesday after months of speculation on Mihailovic’s future linking him to many clubs, including Premier League team Leeds United. While he always seemed destined for a move to and has not minced words about his European ambitions, his Major League Soccer club saw to it that he would be able to pla

  • Phil Kessel agrees to one-year, $1.5 million deal with Golden Knights

    Forward Phil Kessel has agreed to a one-year, $1.5 million contract with the Vegas Golden Knights.

  • Canada hopes for better result in Victoria as it welcomes Argentina in WCup qualifier

    VICTORIA — The last time Canada's men's basketball team travelled to Victoria, the trip ended in deep disappointment. Entering a last-chance qualification tournament for the Tokyo Games, there were high hopes that a Canada squad led by Golden State Warriors star Andrew Wiggins would clinch the team's first Olympic berth since 2000. Those hopes were scuttled by a surprising overtime loss to Czechs in the semifinals. Just over a year later, Canada is back in the B.C. capital looking to move on fro

  • Unvaccinated Djokovic out of US Open; can't travel to States

    NEW YORK (AP) — Novak Djokovic will not play in the U.S. Open, as expected, because he is not vaccinated against COVID-19 and thus is not allowed to travel to the United States. Djokovic announced his withdrawal from the year’s last Grand Slam tournament on Twitter on Thursday, hours before the draw for the event was revealed. “Sadly, I will not be able to travel to NY this time for US Open,” Djokovic wrote, wishing luck to his fellow players, and said he would “keep in good shape and positive s

  • Gauff, Nadal play in US Open exhibition to benefit Ukraine

    NEW YORK (AP) — Coco Gauff's shoes carried the message “Play for Peace” as she joined Rafael Nadal, Iga Swiatek and other tennis stars in a pre-U.S. Open exhibition event Wednesday night that helped generate more than $1 million for humanitarian assistance in Ukraine. “You guys all know me: I like to speak out when it’s right,” Gauff said after teaming with former player John McEnroe in a mixed doubles match against Nadal and Swiatek. “I'm glad that I was able to be a part of this.” The U.S. Ten

  • Joy Drop: If you can see it, you can be it

    Hello, friends, so much joy and delicious happiness to share this week. And I hope this humble online notebook entry brings you a grin! One of our favourite hockey players, Sarah Nurse, becomes the first woman to grace the cover of an EA Sports NHL game. The 2023 version features Nurse alongside Trevor Zegras. Just as the IIHF Women's Hockey Worlds began in Denmark, we were blessed to see a woman on the cover of one of the most popular games out there. Recognizing women's sports can come in many

  • Andreescu sets out for second Grand Slam title on familiar grounds at U.S. Open

    Four months after returning to action from an extended break, Canadian tennis star Bianca Andreescu says her confidence is peaking heading into the final Grand Slam of the season. The Mississauga, Ont., native enters this year's U.S. Open, where she won her lone career Grand Slam in 2019, after a short but successful stay at the recent National Bank Open. "I know that I can beat any player on tour right now," Andreescu said ahead of the tournament's main draw, which begins Monday in New York. "I

  • Team Canada's Sarah Nurse makes history as 'NHL 23' cover athlete

    The Canadian hockey star will be the first woman ever featured on the cover of the popular NHL video game franchise.

  • Jays begin 2023 on 10-day road trip before returning to renovated Rogers Centre

    TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays will begin next season on a lengthy road trip before returning home to a renovated Rogers Centre. The Blue Jays released their schedule for the 2023 season on Wednesday. Canada's lone Major League Baseball team will open the season March 30 at St. Louis to kick off a 10-game road trip that will include series against the Kansas City Royals and Los Angeles Angels. Toronto's home opener will be April 11 against the Detroit Tigers, and will be the Blue Jays' first ch

  • This Ontario man's flag was raised at an Olympic protest in 1976. It's now in Ukraine as a symbol of defiance

    From Montreal to Ukraine by way of northern Ontario, a flag used in an anti-Russian protest at the 1976 Olympics is being used again as a symbol of resistance, this time for Day of the National Flag celebrations in Ukraine. Danylo Myhal, who was born and raised in the Thunder Bay area and lives in the nearby small town of Lappe, has roots in Ukraine and has had the flag since 1972. But it was four years later that the flag, and Myhal himself, found themselves on the international stage, during a

  • Caroline Garcia, Borna Coric get 1st titles in Cincinnati

    MASON, Ohio (AP) — Caroline Garcia generated momentum going into the U.S. Open in a week, capturing the Western & Southern Open women’s championship with a 6-2, 6-4 win over Petra Kvitova on Sunday. And Borna Coric continued his headlong rush up the men’s rankings, completing an improbable run to the championship with a 7-6 (0), 6-2 win over No. 5 Stefanos Tsitsipas in the first final at this tournament for both players. Coric, 25, is expected to be ranked 29th going into the U.S. Open. He opene

  • B.C. Lions regrouping after foot injury to starter Nathan Rourke

    SURREY, B.C. — He's out of action for the foreseeable future but quarterback Nathan Rourke still provided his teammates with an emotional lift by attending practice Monday. “Just to see his smile, man — his smile lights up a room,” said receiver Dominique Rhymes, who has a CFL-high nine touchdown catches this season. "He’s more than just a teammate, he's more of a brother." The Lions (8-1) are regrouping after learning Rourke will undergo foot surgery. He suffered a Lisfranc sprain in his right

  • 'Respectful' Team P.E.I. wins praise, medals at 1st post-pandemic Special Olympics competition

    Team P.E.I. came home from its first Special Olympics competition in three years with a bucket-load of medals and plenty of praise from opponents and officials. "The team received many compliments from other teams and officials about how respectful and kind they were," said Special Olympics P.E.I. executive director Charity Sheehan. The Special Olympics Nova Scotia Provincial Summer Games, held last month in Antigonish, were the first time the Island athletes had competed against other provinces

  • Canadians showcasing skills with Oregon men's basketball team during exhibition series on home soil

    For their teammates, the five-game exhibition tour in Canada is simply preparation for the upcoming season. However, Ethan Butler, of Toronto, and Keeshawn Barthelemy and Quincy Guerrier, both from Montreal, have revelled in the opportunity to show off their skills on home soil. "Being able to play in front of our family and friends, it's a blessing," Guerrier told CBC Sports. "I'm grateful to show my talent with my college team to my city." Butler, Barthelemy, and Guerrier have enjoyed a homeco

  • Source says he told police names of 2 hockey players in 2003 video of alleged sexual assault

    Warning: This story contains sexually graphic details that may be disturbing to readers Halifax police now have the names of at least two members of the 2003 World Junior hockey team who may have appeared in a video of an alleged group sexual assault nearly two decades ago, CBC News has learned. A person who was shown a video of the alleged incident after it occurred in 2003 said that, in a recent interview with police, he reported the identities of two players he recognized in the video. "[The