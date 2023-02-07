Active And Passive Electronic Components Market - Growth, Trends, Covid-19 Impact, And Forecasts (2023 - 2028)

The Active and Passive Electronic Components Market is expected to witness growth at a CAGR of 7.65% over the forecast period (2022- 2027). The COVID-19 pandemic has led to enormous disruptions in supply chains across industries globally, due to which many businesses worldwide halted or reduced operations to help combat the spread of the virus.

New York, Feb. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Active And Passive Electronic Components Market - Growth, Trends, Covid-19 Impact, And Forecasts (2023 - 2028)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06417062/?utm_source=GNW
The pandemic has impacted the active and passive electronic components market, leading to disruptions across the supply chain, both in terms of component production and raw material production.

Key Highlights
The active and passive electronics market has witnessed significant growth over the past few years, primarily due to the increasing digitalization of sectors, coupled with increasing connectivity and mobility demand, driven by the rising adoption of consumer electronics devices across these sectors. With the growing advancements, the complexity of electronics is also increasing, which in turn, is accelerating the demand for passive components in electronics and automotive applications.
The growth of inductors, for example, is currently steady, owing to the increasing number of product launches and developments in the consumer electronics sector, growing use of inductors in automotive electronics, and increasing adoption of smart grids. The increasing global demand for consumer electronics, such as smartphones, tablets, laptops, set-top boxes, and portable gaming consoles, is the major factor driving the need for various inductors.
According to a study by Consumer Technology Association, between 2020 and 2021, the consumer electronics industry in the United States is expected to grow by 4.3%. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the U.S. tech consumer technology market experienced a decrease during 2020, with a loss of 2.2%. Such trends are further expected to present significant growth opportunities for the market studied.
In April 2021, Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. launched the multilayer type inductor “LQM18DH_70” Series as a low-frequency noise suppression component for vehicle-mounted power circuits. It is a smaller model compared to conventional models at a size of 0603 inches (1608 mm) and is capable of withstanding high temperatures (150°C) with a high inductance (6.8 - 47 uH).
Further, in May 2021, ROHM developed the GMR320 series of shunt resistors featuring a rated power of 10W. GMR320 series is the largest rated power product in the ROHM high-power low-ohmic GMR series lineup designed for high-power applications in automotive, industrial equipment, and home appliances.
In the global value of primary materials consumed as electrodes, dielectrics, and terminations, capacitors drive significant demand for these materials in passive components, with the remaining portion going to resistors, sensors, magnetics, and circuit protection. For instance, resistors represent a significant volume of worldwide consumption for ruthenium metal. Ruthenium has experienced a significant price increase, from USD 40 per troy ounce to as high as USD 850 a troy ounce, corresponding with shortages of thick film chip resistors. This price increase has caused customers to adopt other resistor designs based on thin-film nickel.

Active & Passive Electronic Components Market Trends

Automotive Industry is Expected to Show Significant Adoption

New automotive features and functionality that are making a way into the market due to autonomous vehicle technologies, vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V) communications, advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS), and other safety and sensing systems, such as backup cameras and lane-departure detectors, are all driving the demand for more electronic components in automotive applications. Passive components, like capacitors, are required to ensure high stability and interference-free designs.
Electric Vehicles, plug-in hybrids, and some other types of motor vehicles deploy electric drive trains. These drive trains are creating significant demand for electronic components and subsystems. In these vehicles, aluminum electrolytic and film capacitors are used in drive-train applications, including boost inverters, DC/DC converters, motor inverters, onboard chargers, and wall chargers.
In March 2021, the Yageo group announced the extension of the company’s automotive-grade high-frequency MLCC product rage and introduced the AQ series with temperature-stable NPO dielectrics. The product is rated 0402 0.1pF ~ 100pF with 50V and features a narrow capacitance tolerance, making it ideal for impedance matching, resonance circuits, and decoupling applications. In addition, the product is AEC-Q200 Qualified, and PPAP is provided with 100% AOI and SPC monitor.
Similarly, in March 2021, Bourns added three new automotive-grade series to its high current shielded power inductor line that is designed to meet high current density and high-temperature requirements for power management and EMI filtering in DC-DC converters and power supplies in automotive applications.
Further, in April 2022, Magnachip Semiconductor released a new 40V Metal-Oxide-Semiconductor Field-Effect Transistor (MOSFET) to control Brushless Direct Current (BLDC) motors for automotive applications.

Asia Pacific is Expected to Witness Significant Growth

The Asia Pacific region is one of the most important markets for capacitors. Japan and South Korea are two of the major countries that are driving the demand for capacitors. The transportation sector is one of the critical infrastructures that supported the Japanese economy and evolved along with other industries’ growth.
In addition, Japan is on the road toward adopting electric vehicle technology on a large scale. The biggest motor vehicle company in the country, Toyota, has partnered with another player, Mazda, to develop electric vehicle technologies for electric cars, including mini-vehicles, SUVs, passenger cars, and light trucks. This caters to the demand for supercapacitors.
Additionally, Asia-Pacific is on its way to becoming the world’s largest 5G region by 2025, led by pioneering 5G markets, such as China, Singapore, Australia, Japan, and South Korea, according to the GSMA’s Mobile Economy report, 2022. According to the report, 5G connections in Greater China are expected to reach 892 million by 2025, while in the developed Asia Pacific region, the number is expected to reach 195 million by 2025.
Moreover, the major resistor manufacturer has stopped taking orders as the raw material cost spikes. For instance, in January 2021, Taiwan-based Ralec stopped taking new resistor orders. At the same time Leatec Fine Ceramics, a dedicated maker of aluminum and ceramic substrates needed for manufacturing chip resistors, is mulling, raising its quotes in the wake of a recent 15% price hike enforced by its Chinese peer Chaozhou Three-Circle Group.
Owing to this rift, many companies are shifting their manufacturing hubs from China. For instance, in June 2021, Samsung completed the construction of the display manufacturing unit that was moved from China to Noida in Uttar Pradesh. This would further boost the demand for passive components in the country and attract manufacturers under The made in India initiative.
Further, China has been a prominent contributor to the growth of the AGVs in the Asia-Pacific region. The growing demand for AGV products across industries, such as manufacturing, automotive, and e-commerce, among others, is boosting the market’s growth positively.
Also, China is the world’s largest manufacturing economy and is also considered one of the most competitive nations globally. The effort to maintain its core low-cost production base and cost advantage without compromising building complex capabilities is contributing to the demand for the capacitors. Moreover, the US-China in 2020 trade war escalated supply chain disruptions for semiconductors which slightly offset the demand for capacitors

Active & Passive Electronic Components Market Competitor Analysis

The global active and passive electronic components market is fragmented due to several market players globally. The market players are making several product developments and innovations to capture the maximum market share. Moreover, the market players are considering strategic partnerships and investments to gain maximum market traction.

March 2022 - Vishay Intertechnology Inc. launched a new automotive AEC-Q200 qualified charging resistor that is the industry’s first such device featuring hybrid wire-wound technology in standard pack size. This resistor lowers component counts and costs in EV (electric vehicle), HEVs, and PHEVs. It delivers ten times higher energy absorption for pre-charge and discharge applications compared to other component technologies of the same size.
March 2022 - YAGEO group announced the launch of the new automotive anti-sulfur and anti-surge - AS series resistors, which are adopted for application in high-power, high-pulse requirements under harsh environmental conditions. Typical application fields for the resistors are industrial control systems, converters, inverters, power supplies, printers, chargers/charging equipment, communication base stations, and equipment used in high concentrations of sulfur gas areas such as hot springs and mining areas. It is also used in the automotive application field, including power transmission, engine control units, infotainment systems, chassis, driving information modules, lighting systems, and electric vehicle charging modules.
July 2021 - China is the world’s largest manufacturing economy and is also considered one of the most competitive nations globally. The effort to maintain its core low-cost production base and cost advantage without compromising building complex capabilities is contributing to the demand for the capacitors. Moreover, the US-China trade war in 2020 escalated supply chain disruptions for semiconductors which slightly offset the demand for capacitors.
May 2021 - TDK Corporation launched a new series of EPCOS power capacitors for DC link applications. The new capacitors are available for rated voltages of 700 V DC to 2000 V DC and cover a capacitance range of 20 µF to 270 µF. The current handling capacity can be up to 60 A at 65 °C with the ability to tolerate current peaks of up to 7.5 kA. The maximum permissible hot spot temperature is 85 °C.

