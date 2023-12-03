Who’s active, who’s not for Dolphins’ road game vs. Commanders

A key contributor on offense returns for the Dolphins’ road game against the Washington Commanders on Sunday, but a standout on defense will be sidelined.

Rookie running back De’Von Achane (knee) is active, while safety Jevon Holland (knees) is out for Sunday’s game against the Washington Commanders.

Achane, who was listed as questionable to play, is back in the lineup after missing Miami’s game against the New York Jets on Black Friday. He aggravated his knee injury against the Las Vegas Raiders in week 11 after missing the previous four games on injured reserve.

It’s the second missed game of the season for Holland, who injured his knees against the Jets.

Offensive linemen Terron Armstead, Lester Cotton and Kendall Lamm are all active after being listed as questionable.

Miami also made the following players inactive: offensive lineman Robert Jones (knee), wide receiver Robbie Chosen, tight end Tyler Kroft, cornerback Eli Apple and quarterback Skylar Thompson (emergency QB).