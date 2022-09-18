Who’s active, who’s not for Dolphins’ road game vs. Ravens

Dolphins left tackle Terron Armstead is active for the team’s road game against the Baltimore Ravens after being limited in practice with a toe injury.

Armstead, who was listed as questionable to play because of a toe injury, is expected to help steady an offensive line that will be playing without right tackle Austin Jackson.

Jackson sustained an ankle injury in the Dolphins’ Week 1 win over the New England Patriots. The team on Friday placed Jackson on injured reserve, sidelining him for at least the next four weeks. Greg Little is expected to start for Jackson while Larnel Coleman, who was elevated from the practice squad, will be a key reserve.

Defensive lineman Christian Wilkins (back), wide receiver Cedrick Wilson Jr. (toe) and running back Salvon Ahmed (heel) are also active after being listed as questionable.

The Dolphins also deactivated tight ends Hunter Long (ankle) and Cethan Carter (concussion), running back Myles Gaskin, rookie wide receiver Erik Ezukanma, rookie quarterback Skylar Thompson and rookie linebacker Channing Tindall, who was listed as doubtful Sunday morning because of an illness.

Tight end Tanner Conner, defensive end Trey Flowers and cornerback Noah Igbonoghene, who were inactive for Week 1, are active Sunday and expected to make their season debuts.

For the Ravens, running back J.K. Dobbins (knee) is inactive. However, starting cornerbacks Marlon Humphery and Marcus Peters (groin) are active after being listed as questionable.