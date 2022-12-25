Who’s active, who’s not for Dolphins’ Christmas Day game vs. Packers

Dolphins running back Jeff Wilson Jr. is active and will play in the team’s Christmas Day home game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday.

Wilson, who was listed as questionable because of a hip injury, will make his return after missing Miami’s Week 15 loss to the Buffalo Bills.

Safety Eric Rowe, who missed the previous game because of a hamstring injury, is also active. Left tackle Terron Armstead, outside linebackers Bradley Chubb and Jaelan Phillips are also active despite being listed as questionable.

Quarterback Teddy Bridgewater is active for the first time since Week 9 and will back up starter Tua Tagovailoa. He missed the last five games because of a knee injury.

Offensive tackle Eric Fisher and wide receiver River Cracraft are inactive after being listed as doubtful because of calf injuries.

Running back Myles Gaskin (illness), cornerback Noah Igbinoghene, rook wide receiver Erik Ezukanma, rookie quarterback Skylar Thompson and tight end Tanner Conner are also inactive.

The Packers will be playing without starting left tackle David Bakhtiari, who is inactive because of a knee and abdomen injury. Green Bay also deactivated cornerback Shemar Jean-Charles, linebacker Jonathan Garvin, offensive tackle Caleb Jones and defensive lineman Jonathan Ford.