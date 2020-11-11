Active COVID-19 cases continue to drop in Ottawa

The number of known active COVID-19 cases in Ottawa has dropped below 500 for the first time in two months, an important signal that the rate of infection appears to be decreasing, at least in this city.

Just one month ago, there were 1,400 known active cases in Ottawa, but in recent weeks recoveries have been outpacing new cases, leaving just 490 active cases as of Wednesday.

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) logged 27 new cases Wednesday, but declared 72 more cases resolved. OPH also reported two more deaths from COVID-19.

The majority of the city's newest cases — 21 — are people under the age of 40, and none involves people 70 or over.

OPH is reporting 56 patients being treated for COVID-19 in Ottawa hospitals, down from 60 on Tuesday. Seven patients are currently in intensive care.

A total of 7,634 Ottawa residents have now tested positive for COVID-19, including 6,795 resolved cases and 349 deaths.

The percentage of COVID-19 tests coming back positive in Ottawa has dropped slightly to 2.7 per cent. If it falls below 2.5 per cent, Ottawa could be downgraded from orange to yellow on the province's pandemic scale.

There are new outbreaks at St. Patrick's High School and an Ottawa Hospital rehabilitation ward.

An outbreak in a ward at the hospital's General campus is over, as is one at the New Orchard Lodge long-term care home. OPH currently lists active outbreaks at seven long-term care homes, six schools and four hospitals wards.

Elsewhere, the Outaouais has 11 new COVID-19 cases.

The situation at the municipally run Prescott and Russell Residence care home in Hawkesbury, Ont., is stabilizing, according to local health officials. Sixteen people have died at the home and a total of 150 had been infected with COVID-19 as of Tuesday night.

Most of Ontario's record-breaking 1,426 new cases reported Wednesday are in the Toronto area.