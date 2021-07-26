Active COVID-19 cases climb back over 1,000 mark as Alberta reports 387 cases over past 3 days

Alberta reported 387 new cases of COVID-19 over the past three days. (NIAID/National Institutes of Health via The Associated Press - image credit)

COVID-19 is once again on the rise in Alberta as the province's new cases, active cases and R-value continue to inch higher.

On Monday, the province reported 387 cases over the past three days. Here's the information for each reporting date:

July 25, 94 cases, 5,372 tests, 1.79 per cent positivity rate.

July 25, 142 cases, 6,289 tests, 2.18 per cent positivity rate.

July 23, 151 cases, 6,077 tests, 2.42 per cent positivity rate.

Active cases of COVID-19 are now at 1,083 — a significant rise from two weeks prior (July 11) when there were 619 active cases.

Here's how active cases break down regionally:

Calgary zone: 654.

Edmonton zone: 203.

South zone: 85.

North zone: 83.

Unknown: 5.

The R-value, which represents the number of people infected by each person, is now above 1.0 provincewide, for the first time since May. Here's the latest R-value information for Alberta for July 19 to July 25:

Provincewide: 1.48 (confidence interval 1.38-1.59)

Edmonton zone: 1.37 (confidence interval 1.15-1.61)

Calgary zone: 1.50 (confidence interval 1.37-1.64)

Rest of Alberta: 1.48 (confidence interval 1.26-1.73)

For comparison, the provincewide R-value for the previous two-week period was 0.84, with a confidence interval of 0.74 to 0.94.

There were no new COVID-19 deaths reported over the past three days so the total remains unchanged at 2,322.

Hospitalizations declined by one since Friday. There are now 83 people in hospital with COVID-19, including 26 in intensive care.

Alberta lab screening detected another 374 more cases of coronavirus variants of concern, of which 347 are the highly contagious delta variant. There are now 787 active variant cases in Alberta.

About 75.4 per cent of the eligible population has received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 63.4 per cent have had two doses.