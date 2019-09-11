The Action Network: Larson or Blaney at Las Vegas?

The Action Network specializes in providing sports betting insights/analytics and is a content partner with NASCAR. Check out more NASCAR betting analysis here.

After a 26-race regular season, the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS) playoffs get underway this weekend at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

While 16 drivers are now eligible to run for the hardware, seven-time champion Jimmie Johnson finds himself on the outside looking in for the first time in his career.

To make this week’s NASCAR Props Challenge picks, I’ll rely heavily on betting odds to project expected driver performance, as well as race trends from the March MENCS race at Las Vegas.

1. Which playoff driver earns the higher finish: Kyle Larson and Ryan Blaney?

Larson is currently 12-1 at the Westgate SuperBook in Las Vegas to win Sunday’s race, while Blaney is 20-1. Let’s lean on Vegas here and take Kyle.

Pick: Larson

2. Kyle Busch has four top fives in his last seven starts at his home track. Does he earn another top five on Sunday?

Busch is currently the favorite to win with +450 odds, but expecting a top-five finish in a field with so many fast race cars is too rich for my blood.

Pick: No

3. Which team will have the highest finishing driver: Joe Gibbs Racing or Team Penske?

This is really close, but with Busch the favorite and all four Joe Gibbs cars listed with odds of 12 or better, I have to go JGR.

Pick: Joe Gibbs Racing

4. Ford drivers have won the last three Las Vegas races. Does that streak continue: Yes or No?

