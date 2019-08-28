The Action Network: Best props picks for Darlington

The Action Network specializes in providing sports betting insights/analytics and is a content partner with NASCAR. Check out more NASCAR betting analysis here.

After the final off week of the season, the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS) heads to Darlington Raceway in South Carolina for one of my favorite race weekends of the year.

Darlington is an old-school track with a rough surface that shreds tires, putting more emphasis on mechanical grip than aero. With little grip later in runs, cars are very hard to drive, making this a driver’s racetrack.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

In addition, the Southern 500 is the official throwback race of the season, meaning teams will be honoring paint schemes from the past. Sunday’s race will focus on 1990-94.

Because Darlington is so unique, I’ll look at recent Southern 500s to make my NASCAR Props Challenge picks in order to pinpoint drivers with the ability to properly manage tires early in runs to therefore have speed toward the end.

1. Denny Hamlin has the best average finish at Darlington (6.2) among active drivers. Does he finish in the top five? Yes or No?

Hamlin is among seven (!) drivers at the Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook with odds of 6-1 or shorter to win Sunday’s race.

He’s clearly one of the favorites, but expecting a top-five finish is a little too rich for my blood.

Pick: No

2. Which previous Darlington winner will finish higher? Kevin Harvick or Martin Truex Jr.?

These drivers are very evenly-matched over the past three Darlington races. While Truex has run more fast laps (109) than Harvick (82), Kevin has the better average finish and average running position, and has led considerably more laps (236 vs. 134).

Pick: Harvick

3. Kyle Larson has never finished outside the top four in a stage at Darlington. Does that streak continue? Yes or No?

Story continues

Similar to my answer to question No. 1, there are simply too many variables at play to be able to bank on a top-four finish in both stages.

Pick: No

4. The last repeat winner at Darlington was Jimmie Johnson in 2004. Does Brad Keselowski defend his win on Sunday? Yes or No?



Download the FREE Action Network app to finish reading this article and get the rest of PJ Walsh‘s NASCAR Props Challenge Picks.