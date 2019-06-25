The Action Network: Best props picks for Chicagoland The Action Network specializes in providing sports betting insights/analytics and is a content partner with NASCAR. Check out more NASCAR betting analysis here. Unlike recent weeks in which the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series visited unique tracks like Pocono, Michigan and Sonoma, we should have a solid amount of data to help make our Props […]

Unlike recent weeks in which the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series visited unique tracks like Pocono, Michigan and Sonoma, we should have a solid amount of data to help make our Props Challenge selections this weekend.

For the first time since the Coca-Cola 600 in May, the Cup Series heads to a 1.5-mile racetrack for Sunday’s Camping World 400 at Chicagoland Speedway.

To make my NASCAR Props Challenge picks this week, I’ll be leaning heavily on performance from the five previous races run at 1.5-mile tracks (Atlanta, Las Vegas, Texas, Kansas and Charlotte), as well as historical race trends from Chicagoland Speedway.

1. Will a different driver win Stage 1, Stage 2 and the race? Yes or No?

There have been only two Monster Energy Series races at Chicagoland since stage racing was introduced, so there’s not much of a sample of data here to analyze.

As a result, I’m going with my gut and will say that Sunday’s race follows last year’s with different drivers winning Stage 1, Stage 2 and the race.

Pick: Yes

2. O/U 17.5 lead changes?

This average is skewed by 24 lead changes in last year’s Cup Series race at Chicagoland, while the previous three races finished with 12, 17 and 17, respectively.

Pick: Under

3. Will Sunday‘s winner start inside the top five?

Over the last 10 Cup races at Chicagoland, the winner has started inside the top five just once — 2017 race winner Martin Truex Jr. started third.

Pick: No

4. O/U 35.5 race points for Kyle Larson?

In last year’s race, six drivers scored at least 36 race points, including Larson who finished with a race-high 52 points.

