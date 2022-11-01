Take action, make a difference this Diabetes Awareness Month

Diabetes Canada
·2 min read

Through the month of November, Diabetes Canada is calling on people to take action to address the growing epidemic.

Toronto, Nov. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diabetes is one of Canada’s most successful diseases. With 640 new cases daily, 26 hourly, or 1 every 3 minutes— it’s not slowing down. That is why Diabetes Canada is raising awareness around the impacts of this chronic condition, which affects 11.7-million Canadians (with prediabetes and diabetes) and costs the health-care system almost $50 million to treat every day.

“If everyone who was impacted by diabetes took action, we would have a groundswell of transformative change,” says Diabetes Canada President & CEO Laura Syron. “With 1 in 3 people in Canada affected by diabetes, chances are your life has been touched by this epidemic, whether you live with the disease like I do, or care for someone who does.”

Throughout the month of November, Diabetes Canada will be shining a light on the impact of the disease through the voices of those living with diabetes, health-care providers, and supporters. The campaign aims to educate and empower individuals to take action—because tackling this growing epidemic will require transformative and collective action.

People can take action to help end diabetes by:

About Diabetes Canada

A world free of the effects of diabetes is our vision. That’s why we’re working together to improve the quality of life of people living with diabetes. We’re sharing knowledge and creating connections for individuals and the health-care professionals who care for them; advocating through public policy; and funding research to improve treatments and find a cure to end diabetes.

 

CONTACT: Leah Siversky Diabetes Canada 416-408-7041 leah.siversky@diabetes.ca


