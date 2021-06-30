ACTION BEHAVIOR CENTERS ANNOUNCES NEW CLINICAL COUNCIL OF ADVISORS

The advisory board will provide mentorship, guidance and education to autism clinicians and the community at large

Austin, Texas, June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Action Behavior Centers (ABC), a leading provider of Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) therapy for children with autism, today announced the development of a new Clinical Council of Advisors.



Led by Chief Clinical Officer Charna Mintz, Ph.D., BCBA-D, the new advisory board consists of a team of industry experts, with varied but complementary expertise, who are committed to helping ABC continue to provide exceptional services to children on the autism spectrum and their families. The board will also provide support and feedback to ABC’s clinicians and ongoing education opportunities to the community.



“Caring and excellence are two of our core values, and this new advisory board embodies both of those things and much more,” Mintz said. “I look forward to leading this board and helping facilitate mentorship and learning opportunities for our hardworking, dedicated clinicians, as well as creating space for open dialogue, guidance and support within the community and industry—all of which not only positively impacts our clinicians, children, their families, and the community, but will allow us to share expertise and outcomes with others in the industry.”



In addition to Dr. Mintz, ABC’s Clinical Council of Advisors is composed of three, well-respected industry experts who will support and inspire the organization and help create the best environment for the center’s learners, families, and team members.



These advisors include:

Russell Lang, Ph.D., BCBA-D: A professor of curriculum and instruction at Texas State University, Dr. Lang’s primary research interests involve the treatment of problem behavior and teaching play skills to children with autism. He is not only a valuable resource of education to ABC, but also an inspiration to all of the center’s Board Certified Behavior Analysts (BCBAs) and therapists.

Linda LeBlanc, Ph.D., BCBA-D: A licensed psychologist, Dr. LeBlanc brings decades of experience in ensuring that ABC’s clinical programs and innovations remain ahead of the industry and will provide invaluable mentorship and guidance to all of ABC’s BCBAs.

Dorothea Lerman, Ph.D.: A professor of psychology at the University of Houston–Clear Lake, Dr. Lerman is well regarded as a thought leader in the autism therapy field and will provide clinical leadership and mentorship to ABC’s BCBAs.





About Action Behavior Centers

Founded in 2017, Action Behavior Centers (ABC) is a leading Applied Behavior Therapy (ABA) provider offering comprehensive services and support to improve the lives of children on the autism spectrum. The provider’s high-quality, center-based care combined with its dedication to helping young children reach their full potential has made ABC one of the fastest growing and highest quality providers in the industry. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, ABC operates clinics in Texas, Arizona and Colorado. Learn more at https://www.actionbehavior.com.

