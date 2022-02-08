Acting Independence police chief put on paid leave amid city’s overtime investigation

Acting Independence Police Chief Ken Jarnagin has been put on administrative leave as the city is investigating a case where one police officer made an extra $160,000 in overtime pay last year to complete unauthorized construction work.

City Manager Zach Walker announced the suspension of “one police officer” — without naming Jarnagin — in a statement on Monday as city leaders were scheduled to sit down for a regularly-scheduled meeting at Independence City Hall. In the statement, Walker said the decision was being made as a display of integrity.

“This decision has been made to maintain the integrity of the investigation and the parties involved,” Walker said, adding that the city would “continue to provide updates as appropriate.”

Jarnagin was named to lead the department after former Police Chief Brad Halsey announced his retirement in December after five years at the helm.

The latest news comes as the city is hiring an outside firm to investigate the circumstances that allowed one officer to claim what appears to be the highest annual pay of any person in city government during 2021. The issue was brought to the attention of city leaders by a whistleblower as employee W2s were being distributed this year.

“I think at best we’ve got gross misconduct and very poor judgment from management within the police department and at worst we may have fraudulent activity,” Walker told The Star during an interview last week.

Placing the officer on paid leave is the first act of discipline the city has taken in response. The police department has also been ordered to cease construction work and any overtime pay not related to law enforcement.

Last year, the police department asked for permission to use some of its budgeted expenses for making needed safety upgrades to the police building, which sits across from City Hall near Independence Square.

But Walker has said the overtime incident is inconsistent with the city’s purchasing policy, saying the department should have consulted with the public works department or put out a bid for construction work billed at such a cost.

Instead the officer was paid about $160,000 for 2,800 hours of overtime in 2021 to complete remodeling work in the detention center, the records division and a conference room. The employee in question holds the rank of master officer, a position that generally earns about $70,000 per year, Walker said.