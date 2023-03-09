‘Act Your Age’ Becomes Bounce TV’s Most-Watched Half-Hour Series Debut with 2.14 Million Viewers (EXCLUSIVE)

“Act Your Age” earns another win for Alyson Fouse and Bounce TV.

The sitcom starring Kym Whitley, Tisha Campbell, and Yvette Nicole Brown opened to an audience of 2.14 million total viewers with its two-episode back-to-back premiere on March 4 on Bounce TV, according to figures from Nielsen. Thus, making it the most-watched half-hour series launch in Bounce history.

The initial airing was also pushed with a special presentation on Bounce’s sister network, ION.

“It’s the storytelling. It’s wonderful and I think there needs to be something said about how it really well represents black women in America today. That’s a real breath of fresh air,” said executive producer and David Hudson. “It’s fun, it’s funny, it’s engaging, it’s reflective. I think it has real broad appeal for a lot of women, men as well.”

Hudson adds: “Straight off the bat as we started this process in written form — there was some writing being done as we were shooting — very quickly, we had the realization of, ‘wow, this feels like a season three.’ That’s the kind of continuity and synergy that existed on the set. It was extremely helpful that all three cast members knew each other personally. And the glue to that, of course, was Alyson.”

The multiple-camera, half-hour comedy tells the story of three vibrant, successful Washington D.C./Northern Virginia-area women in their 50s who are each at a personal crossroads and who decide the best way forward in life is together.

Whitley plays Bernadette, a successful, no-nonsense real estate developer. Campbell plays Keisha, the wild card of the group who is always up to something, and Brown plays Angela, the former First Lady of Norfolk, Virginia, who is looking to redefine her life after being widowed by her husband, a revered career politician.

Mariah Robinson (“The Wrong Valentine”) and Nathan Anderson (“Black-ish,” “Richie Rich,”) round out the cast as the 20-something children of Angela and Bernadette, respectively.

Alyson Fouse (“Big Shot,” “Everybody Hates Chris,” “The Wanda Sykes Show”) created the series and serves as showrunner and executive producer. The series is produced by MGM Television and executive produced by Barry Poznick, Bradley Gardner (“Hot in Cleveland”) and David Hudson; and co-executive produced by Ranada Shepard and Ken Ornstein (“Everybody Loves Raymond”).

“Act Your Age” airs on Saturdays at 8 p.m. ET with a primetime play for the west coast at 8 p.m. PT on Bounce. New episodes become available for streaming on Bounce’s streaming service Brown Sugar on Sunday mornings.

