What Is Acsm-Agam's (BIT:ACS) P/E Ratio After Its Share Price Tanked?

To the annoyance of some shareholders, Acsm-Agam (BIT:ACS) shares are down a considerable 31% in the last month. Zooming out, the recent drop wiped out a year's worth of gains, with the share price now back where it was a year ago.

Assuming nothing else has changed, a lower share price makes a stock more attractive to potential buyers. While the market sentiment towards a stock is very changeable, in the long run, the share price will tend to move in the same direction as earnings per share. So, on certain occasions, long term focussed investors try to take advantage of pessimistic expectations to buy shares at a better price. Perhaps the simplest way to get a read on investors' expectations of a business is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). Investors have optimistic expectations of companies with higher P/E ratios, compared to companies with lower P/E ratios.

How Does Acsm-Agam's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

Acsm-Agam's P/E of 34.59 indicates some degree of optimism towards the stock. You can see in the image below that the average P/E (12.5) for companies in the gas utilities industry is lower than Acsm-Agam's P/E.

BIT:ACS Price Estimation Relative to Market, March 19th 2020

Acsm-Agam's P/E tells us that market participants think the company will perform better than its industry peers, going forward. Shareholders are clearly optimistic, but the future is always uncertain. So investors should delve deeper. I like to check if company insiders have been buying or selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Companies that shrink earnings per share quickly will rapidly decrease the 'E' in the equation. Therefore, even if you pay a low multiple of earnings now, that multiple will become higher in the future. A higher P/E should indicate the stock is expensive relative to others -- and that may encourage shareholders to sell.

Acsm-Agam's earnings per share fell by 31% in the last twelve months. And over the longer term (5 years) earnings per share have decreased 5.6% annually. This might lead to muted expectations.

Don't Forget: The P/E Does Not Account For Debt or Bank Deposits

One drawback of using a P/E ratio is that it considers market capitalization, but not the balance sheet. So it won't reflect the advantage of cash, or disadvantage of debt. In theory, a company can lower its future P/E ratio by using cash or debt to invest in growth.

Spending on growth might be good or bad a few years later, but the point is that the P/E ratio does not account for the option (or lack thereof).

So What Does Acsm-Agam's Balance Sheet Tell Us?

Acsm-Agam has net debt equal to 32% of its market cap. You'd want to be aware of this fact, but it doesn't bother us.

The Verdict On Acsm-Agam's P/E Ratio

Acsm-Agam trades on a P/E ratio of 34.6, which is above its market average of 12.0. With some debt but no EPS growth last year, the market has high expectations of future profits. What can be absolutely certain is that the market has become significantly less optimistic about Acsm-Agam over the last month, with the P/E ratio falling from 50.5 back then to 34.6 today. For those who prefer to invest with the flow of momentum, that might be a bad sign, but for a contrarian, it may signal opportunity.

Investors have an opportunity when market expectations about a stock are wrong. As value investor Benjamin Graham famously said, 'In the short run, the market is a voting machine but in the long run, it is a weighing machine. We don't have analyst forecasts, but you could get a better understanding of its growth by checking out this more detailed historical graph of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

