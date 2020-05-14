ACS Laboratory Reaches 500 New Clients in its Acquisition of Botanica Testing Inc.

ACS has acquired 500 new Hemp and CBD customers nationwide, fortifying its position as the largest laboratory in the Eastern United States-and growing; This highly anticipated acquisition expands ACS's presence to 44 nationwide states.

BOCA RATON, FL / ACCESSWIRE / May 14, 2020 / ACS Laboratory, the top-ranking laboratory for precision testing in the U.S. announced it recently acquired Botanica Testing Inc., a certified Hemp and CBD testing laboratory. This transaction accelerates ACS's position as the largest and most trusted Hemp, CBD and cannabis testing laboratory in the Eastern U.S.

As a leader in accurate testing, Botanica Testing Inc. has a portfolio of 500 clients and a reputation for quality that aligns with ACS's standards and ongoing expansion across the United States. In its search for a trusted buyer, Botanica sought ACS Laboratory to provide their clients with the level of service they deserve.

"Botanica chose ACS as a suitor because they felt the quality of work we perform exceeded any other competitors and they wanted a good home for their existing clients," said Roger Brown, President of ACS Laboratory. "We are proud to welcome these new clients into the family with our award-winning testing services."

This highly anticipated acquisition expands ACS's multi-state reach in the hemp and CBD market, offering an extensive range of hemp testing options from pre-planting through post production. As ACS continues to expand its client base, it seeks to extend its footprint through future acquisitions as well.

"We are currently in discussions with leading hemp and cannabis laboratories throughout the country. The Botanica agreement is the first step in a large journey to acquire reputable companies across the United States and have the largest footprint of any cannabis and hemp testing laboratory," said Roger.

About: ACS Laboratory is the largest ISO accredited, DEA licensed, CLIA licensed Hemp/CBD and Cannabis testing facility in the Eastern United States. USDA compliant and officially a "designated laboratory" by the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services Division of Plant Industry (FDACS/DPI); ACS is the ONLY DEA licensed laboratory that performs all hemp testing in state.

As an award winning operation, ACS is an industry leader committed to innovation beyond compliance. ACS is one of the first laboratories to test for CBT, a rising-star cannabinoid as well as Polycyclic Aromatic Hydrocarbons (PAHs) a class of carcinogenic chemicals sometimes found in extracts.

Watch this video about us and visit www.acslabcannabis.com. to read our blog for up to date information on cannabis science and lab testing for both the Hemp and Cannabis Industries.

Contact: Masha Belinson | mbelinson@acslabcannabis.com | 305-469-2964

