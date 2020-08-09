Acrow Formwork and Construction Services Limited's (ASX:ACF) Stock On An Uptrend: Could Fundamentals Be Driving The Momentum?





Acrow Formwork and Construction Services (ASX:ACF) has had a great run on the share market with its stock up by a significant 16% over the last three months. Given that stock prices are usually aligned with a company's financial performance in the long-term, we decided to study its financial indicators more closely to see if they had a hand to play in the recent price move. Specifically, we decided to study Acrow Formwork and Construction Services' ROE in this article.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.





How To Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Acrow Formwork and Construction Services is:

3.6% = AU$2.0m ÷ AU$55m (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2019).

The 'return' refers to a company's earnings over the last year. One way to conceptualize this is that for each A$1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made A$0.04 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

Acrow Formwork and Construction Services' Earnings Growth And 3.6% ROE

It is quite clear that Acrow Formwork and Construction Services' ROE is rather low. A comparison with the industry shows that the company's ROE is pretty similar to the average industry ROE of 3.6%. Looking at Acrow Formwork and Construction Services' exceptional 60% five-year net income growth in particular, we are definitely impressed. Given the low ROE, it is likely that there could be some other reasons behind this growth as well. For instance, the company has a low payout ratio or is being managed efficiently.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that Acrow Formwork and Construction Services' growth is quite high when compared to the industry average growth of 29% in the same period, which is great to see.

