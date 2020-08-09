Acrow Formwork and Construction Services Limited's (ASX:ACF) Stock On An Uptrend: Could Fundamentals Be Driving The Momentum?

Acrow Formwork and Construction Services (ASX:ACF) has had a great run on the share market with its stock up by a significant 16% over the last three months. Given that stock prices are usually aligned with a company's financial performance in the long-term, we decided to study its financial indicators more closely to see if they had a hand to play in the recent price move. Specifically, we decided to study Acrow Formwork and Construction Services' ROE in this article.
ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.
Check out our latest analysis for Acrow Formwork and Construction Services
How To Calculate Return On Equity?
The formula for return on equity is:
Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity
So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Acrow Formwork and Construction Services is:
3.6% = AU$2.0m ÷ AU$55m (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2019).
The 'return' refers to a company's earnings over the last year. One way to conceptualize this is that for each A$1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made A$0.04 in profit.
What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?
We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.
Acrow Formwork and Construction Services' Earnings Growth And 3.6% ROE
It is quite clear that Acrow Formwork and Construction Services' ROE is rather low. A comparison with the industry shows that the company's ROE is pretty similar to the average industry ROE of 3.6%. Looking at Acrow Formwork and Construction Services' exceptional 60% five-year net income growth in particular, we are definitely impressed. Given the low ROE, it is likely that there could be some other reasons behind this growth as well. For instance, the company has a low payout ratio or is being managed efficiently.
Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that Acrow Formwork and Construction Services' growth is quite high when compared to the industry average growth of 29% in the same period, which is great to see.
The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. Is Acrow Formwork and Construction Services fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.
Is Acrow Formwork and Construction Services Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?
Acrow Formwork and Construction Services has a three-year median payout ratio of 32% (where it is retaining 68% of its income) which is not too low or not too high. This suggests that its dividend is well covered, and given the high growth we discussed above, it looks like Acrow Formwork and Construction Services is reinvesting its earnings efficiently.
Our latest analyst data shows that the future payout ratio of the company is expected to rise to 46% over the next three years. Still, forecasts suggest that Acrow Formwork and Construction Services' future ROE will rise to 16% even though the the company's payout ratio is expected to rise. We presume that there could some other characteristics of the business that could be driving the anticipated growth in the company's ROE.
Summary
In total, it does look like Acrow Formwork and Construction Services has some positive aspects to its business. Even in spite of the low rate of return, the company has posted impressive earnings growth as a result of reinvesting heavily into its business. On studying current analyst estimates, we found that analysts expect the company to continue its recent growth streak. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.
This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.
Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team@simplywallst.com.