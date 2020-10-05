Acrow Bridge’s Paul Sullivan Reappointed to U.S. EXIM Bank’s Sub-Saharan Africa Advisory Committee

Will provide guidance on EXIM’s policies and programs in the region with a view to enhancing American exports

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Oct. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acrow Bridge, a leading international bridge engineering and supply company, announced today that Paul Sullivan, President – International Business, was recently reappointed to the Sub-Saharan Africa Advisory Committee (SAAC) of the Export-Import Bank of the United States (EXIM), the official export credit agency of the United States.



EXIM is an independent federal agency that supports and promotes American jobs by providing competitive and necessary financing tools to facilitate the export of U.S. goods and services. Established by Congress, the Sub-Saharan Africa Advisory Committee (SAAC) advises the EXIM Board of Directors on the development and implementation of policies and programs designed to support the expansion of EXIM’s engagement in the region.

“By equipping American businesses with the financing tools necessary to compete for global project opportunities, EXIM continues to play a critical role in opening markets and supporting U.S. exports,” said Sullivan. “As a member of this important committee, it remains a privilege to be able to share Acrow’s experience implementing bridge development programs in Africa, supporting EXIM’s broader effort to help U.S. companies advance a value proposition that includes cutting-edge technology, high-quality manufacture, and comprehensive service through partnership.”

A frequent speaker at international development conferences, Sullivan was initially appointed to the SAAC in 2019. He is Vice Chair of the Trade Advisory Committee on Africa (TACA), a committee of the Office of the United States Trade Representative (USTR) and serves on the Boards of Directors of Corporate Council on Africa and Princeton in Africa (PiAF).

At Acrow, Sullivan has enjoyed a long career working in Africa on bridging infrastructure projects, both large and small, including those requiring complex structured finance. Prior to joining Acrow in 2007, he practiced as a corporate attorney in the United States and Latin America, and served as a judicial clerk for the appellate court in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and for Honorable Justice Hugh O’Flaherty of the Supreme Court of Ireland. He earned a J.D. from Duquesne University and an LL.M. from King’s College London, with a specialization in finance and foreign investment in emerging economies. Sullivan is based in Acrow’s International Headquarters in New York City.

About Acrow Bridge

Acrow has been serving the transportation and construction industries for more than 60 years with a wide range of modular steel bridging solutions for permanent, temporary, military and emergency use. Acrow’s extensive international presence includes leadership in the development and implementation of bridge infrastructure projects in over 150 countries across Africa, Asia, the Americas, Europe and the Middle East. For more information, please visit www.acrow.com.

Media Contact

Rosalia Scampoli

Marketcom PR

212-537-5177, Ext 7

rscampoli@marketcompr.com



