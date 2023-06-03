‘Across the Spider-Verse’ Star Jake Johnson’s Reaction to the Script: ‘All of That Is in a Movie?’ (Video)

“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” has finally arrived.

After a nearly five-year wait, the highly anticipated sequel to 2018’s breakthrough (and Oscar-winning) “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” is here. And it’s magnificent. Shameik Moore returns as Miles Morales, who thanks to his friendship with Gwen Stacy (Hailee Steinfeld) and Peter B. Parker (Jake Johnson) is drawn into a tangled web (get it?) of all-new Spider-characters like Spider-Man 2099 (Oscar Isaac), Spider-Woman Jessica Drew (Issa Rae), Spider-Man India (Karan Soni) and the breakout new character Spider-Punk (Daniel Kaluuya). Together, they are facing off against the evil new villain The Spot (Jason Schwartzman), a character that could threaten the existence of every dimension.

TheWrap spoke to Moore, Steinfeld and Johnson, as well as Brian Tyree Henry and Luna Lauren Vélez (who play Miles’ doting parents) about the new movie and what aspect they’re most excited about. (You can watch the video above.)

“This felt really ambitious. And I liked that they were taking a swing,” Johnson said. “I liked that Gwen was getting a whole new backstory and we’re getting to know her in a whole new way. I liked that Peter had changed. I liked that Miles really evolves. I liked that we’re introducing so many new Spider-People. When I first heard it I thought: All of that is in a movie?”

As it turns out, all of that is in two movies – the third film, “Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse” will be in theaters next year.

“Even for two, they’re really pushing and they’re really working. There’s nothing about this process that’s been settling and there’s nothing that’s the first one worked, let’s make two more of them. Each one feels like constant reinvention – the look of it, the feel of it, the music, everything. As an actor I thought, I’m really glad you guys are doing all of that work,” Johnson said.

“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” is in theaters now.

