Across the Spider-Verse gets new version in cinemas after audio complaints

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse has only just swung into cinemas, but a new version is coming to certain screens in the US.

The greatly anticipated sequel to the 2018 animated hit Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse landed in cinemas this month (June 1).

However, some US film fans reported issues with the sound mixing, forcing Sony Pictures to send an updated version to movie theatres.

Complaints emerged online by some cinemagoers who claimed the audio was too low during the introductory scenes of the flick.

One viewer tweeted on June 2: "FYI: There are sound issues with Across the Spider-Verse. If your cinema’s volume sounds too low at the start, go tell someone! Theaters know there are issues with the sound mix but you may still have to speak up for yourself. Don’t sit through a movie you can’t hear properly!"

Another added: "In my screening last night. it was way too quiet. A friend Complained to the usher. It was slightly turned up. Disappointed with the sound quality."

After the audio swap, a fan said: "I’m glad they fixed the sound issue in across the spider verse I felt like the whole opening sequence was really hard to hear. Thought i was tripping."

Writer and producer of the flick Phil Lord took to social media during the film's opening weekend to share some advice on the audio issue.

Lord said: "#SpiderVerse friends! if you get to the theater early and you want a fun mission ask someone to check that the theater volume is set at reference (7)! If it sounds a bit quiet, invite them to turn it up a touch to 7.5! If they give you flack... tell them we said it was okay."

The film has secured massive box-office takings since its premiere at the beginning of June, earning over $100 million in its opening weekend.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse's first day takings ($51.75 million) made it the third-best opening day for a Spider-Man movie. Spider-Man: No Way Home, which took $121.9M, currently holds that prestigious honour, followed by Spider-Man 3 on $59.8M.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is out now in cinemas.

