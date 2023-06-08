Across the Spider-Verse co-director explains cliffhanger ending

Across the Spider-Verse ending spoilers follow.



Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse co-director Kemp Powers has explained the sequel's cliffhanger ending.

Across the Spider-Verse revealed that the radioactive spider which bit Miles Morales wasn't actually from his universe. In other words, Miles was never meant to be Spider-Man on his version of Earth, and there is a version of Earth which doesn't have its own Spider-Man as a result.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

This gets Miles into a sticky situation at the end of the movie when he tries to get back to his own universe. He's taken to the spider's reality (Earth-42) rather than his own (Earth-1610), since interdimensional matter has changed his DNA.

Sony Pictures - Sony Pictures

Related: Across the Spider-Verse's Shameik Moore responds to ending cliffhanger

In this reality, Miles learns that his father Jefferson died instead of his uncle Aaron, and that without a Spider-Person, the Miles G Morales of this world is a villain – the Prowler.

"It was really important to have this thing where Miles wants to save his dad, but then he's faced with this Pottersville version of a world that was created because of this thing that happened to him," Powers explained to Variety.

"It's not going to be as simple as him wanting to just escape this world. He's going to try to do right by people who he feels he's done wrong by, and that just felt more potentially emotional and unpredictable as we go into the third film.

Sony Pictures

Related: Across the Spider-Verse cliffhanger ending introduces surprise new character

"It complicates his mission in a way that we hope people find unexpected and also thrilling."

Powers' co-director Joaquim Dos Santos added: "The multiverse provides us with these sort of sliding doors.

"It allows us to ask these questions like the head games you play with yourself: 'If I had done this, instead of that, what happens? How does my life turn out?'

"You get to see those things play out on screen."

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is out now in cinemas.

You Might Also Like