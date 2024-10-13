Across the ocean, Boise State faces tricky Hawaii team in late-night tilt for Bronco fans

It’s a late one for Boise State fans this weekend.

The Broncos headed about 2,800 miles southwest to Honolulu to take on the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors on Saturday night. Kickoff was at a pleasant 5 p.m. Hawaiian time — and a somewhat unpleasant 9 p.m. Mountain time.

Which probably means the game will end early Sunday morning.

No. 17 Boise State (4-1, 1-0 Mountain West) will look to continue its push to stake a claim in the College Football Playoff against a Hawaii (2-3, 0-1 Mountain West) team that might be better than its record suggests.

The Broncos, who are 21-point favorites, will presumably lean heavily on junior running back Ashton Jeanty, as usual. Jeanty the nation in rushing yards (1,031) and rushing touchdowns (16), but will go against a Hawaii defense that holds opponents to 120.6 rushing yards per game.

Meanwhile, the Rainbow Warriors’ passing game is nothing to scoff at. Hawaii boasts the 37th-best air attack in the nation, averaging 266.6 yards per game, and likes to spread the field while throwing 40 times or more.

Meanwhile, Boise State ranks 123rd out of 133 FBS teams for passing yards allowed, at 278.8 per game.

The Broncos will continue to be without starting redshirt junior center Mason Randolph, who’s out for the season, as well as redshirt sophomore right guard Roger Carreon. Freshman running back Sire Gaines and sixth-year cornerback Markel Reed also remain out after missing Boise State’s victory over Utah State last week.

Fifth-year nose tackle Sheldon Newton, sophomore running back Jabres Dubar and junior punter James Ferguson-Reynolds will also miss the Hawaii game as new additions to the list.