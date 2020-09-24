New Acquisitions Announced in the Inflammatory Disease Market

Dublin, Sept. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ResearchAndMarkets.com published a new article on the Inflammatory Disease Drugs industry "Roche Acquires Inflammatory Disease Startup Inflazome"



Inflazome has announced that it has closed a share purchase agreement with Roche. Inflazome's shareholders received an upfront payment of €380 million and are eligible to receive additional milestone payments. Inflazome was founded in 2016 by medical researchers Prof Matt Cooper (University of Queensland, Australia) and Prof Luke O' Neill (Trinity College Dublin, Ireland). The company's research focuses on developing drugs to inhibit the NLRP3 danger sensor in immune cells called inflammasomes.



These cells are understood to be involved in a range of chronic inflammatory conditions including Parkinson's, Alzheimer's, inflammatory bowel disease, cardiovascular disease and arthritis. The acquisition gives Roche full access to Inflazome's portfolio of orally available NLRP3 inhibitors which the company intended to continue to develop for a range of indications. Inflazome's portfolio currently includes two drugs that have already successfully completed phase 1 clinical trials. Inzomelid to treat neurodegenerative disease in the brain and Somalix to treat inflammatory diseases in the rest of the body.

