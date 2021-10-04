Sievi Capital Plc

Press release 4 October 2021 at 10:45 am EEST

The acquisition of Rakennuttajatoimisto HTJ has been completed

On 20 September 2021, Sievi Capital announced that it had signed an agreement on the acquisition of Rakennuttajatoimisto HTJ Oy (hereinafter “HTJ”). The preconditions for completing the acquisition have now been met and the transaction has entered into force today.

Sievi Capital’s investment in the new company that carried out the transaction was approximately EUR 7.8 million and its holding in the company after the transaction is approximately 92.4 per cent. The other owners of the company include HTJ’s executives and members of the Board of Directors.

SIEVI CAPITAL PLC

Jussi Majamaa

CEO

CEO Jussi Majamaa, tel. +358 400 412 127

Sievi Capital is a partner for Finnish entrepreneurs. We support the growth, performance and value creation of small and medium-sized companies and concurrently build national competitiveness. We believe that we succeed together as co-entrepreneurs. Sievi Capital’s share is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.



