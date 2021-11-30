Acquisition of ISS A/S shares by Group CEO and closely associated persons

Company Announcement

Copenhagen, 30 November 2021

No. 26/2021





ISS A/S (ISS.CO, ISS DC, ISSDY), a leading workplace experience and facility management company, has received notification pursuant to article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation of transactions in ISS A/S’ shares made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities in ISS A/S and/or their closely associated persons.

Group CEO, Jacob Aarup-Andersen, has purchased 5,000 shares in ISS A/S and now holds a total of 151,000 shares in the company.



Additionally, closely associated persons to Group CEO Jacob Aarup-Andersen have purchased an aggregated amount of 2,550 shares in ISS A/S.



The details of the described transactions can be found in the attached notifications.







About ISS



ISS is a leading workplace experience and facility management company. In partnership with customers, ISS drives the engagement and well-being of people, minimises the impact on the environment, and protects and maintains property. ISS brings all of this to life through a unique combination of data, insight and service excellence at offices, factories, airports, hospitals and other locations across the globe. In 2020, ISS Group’s global revenue amounted to DKK 70 billion. For more information on the ISS Group, visit www.issworld.com.

ISS A/S, ISIN DK0060542181, ISIN US4651472056, ISS Global A/S, ISIN XS2013618421, ISIN XS1145526825, ISIN XS1673102734, ISS Finance B.V., ISIN XS2199343513





