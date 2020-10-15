Newtopia announces upsize of previously announced bought deal to C$7.5 Million

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES./

TORONTO, Oct. 15, 2020 /CNW/ - Newtopia Inc. ("Newtopia" or the "Company") (TSXV: NEWU), a tech-enabled disease prevention company focused on healthy habit change, today announced it has agreed to upsize its unit offering previously announced on October 14, 2020. The Company has entered into an agreement with a group of underwriters led by Bloom Burton Securities Inc. and including Stifel GMP and INFOR Financial Inc. (collectively, the "Underwriters") pursuant to which the Underwriters have agreed to purchase, on a "bought deal" private placement basis, 7,900,000 units of the Company (the "Units") at a price of $0.95 per Unit (the "Offering Price") for aggregate gross proceeds of $7,505,000 (the "Offering").

Each Unit shall consist of one common share in the capital of the Company (each a "Common Share") and one-half of one Common Share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will be exercisable to acquire one Common Share for a period of 24 months following the closing of the Offering at an exercise price of $1.30 per share.

The net proceeds of the offering will be used to fund general working capital and general corporate purposes. The Offering is expected to close on or about October 29, 2020 or such other date as the Company and the Underwriters may agree, and is subject to certain closing conditions, including but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary regulatory, stock exchange and other approvals, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

In connection with the Offering the Underwriters will receive: (i) a cash fee equal to 7.0% of the gross proceeds of the Offering; and (ii) that number of broker warrants equal to 7.0% of the Units sold under the Offering, each entitling the holder to acquire one Common Share at the Offering Price for a period of 24 months after the Closing Date.

The Units will be offered in reliance on exemptions from the prospectus requirements in each of the provinces of Canada, and may be offered in the United States to Qualified Institutional Buyers (as defined in Rule 144A under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "1933 Act")) by way of private placement pursuant to an exemption from the registration requirements of the 1933 Act, or under other exemptions from the registration requirement that are available under the 1933 Act, and pursuant to any applicable securities laws of any state of the United States. The Units may also be sold in such other jurisdictions as the Company and the Underwriters may agree.

The securities referred to in this news release have not been, nor will they be, registered under the 1933 Act and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for ‎the account or benefit of, U.S. persons absent U.S. registration or an applicable exemption from the U.S. ‎registration requirements. This press release does not constitute an offer for sale of securities, nor a solicitation ‎for offers to buy any securities in the United States, nor in any other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. Any public offering of securities in the United States must be made by means of ‎a prospectus containing detailed information about the Company and management, as well as financial ‎statements.‎

