ACPM launches online Retirement Savings course during Financial Literacy Month to empower Canadians wishing to learn the basics of retirement savings

ACPM fosters retirement literacy with new course

TORONTO, Nov. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Association of Canadian Pension Management (ACPM) is committed to the constant improvement of the Canadian retirement income system. To this end, ACPM has been striving for several years to foster improved retirement literacy. After offering retirement literacy quizzes from 2016 - 2022, ACPM is now launching its Retirement Savings Course to empower Canadians wishing to learn the basics of retirement savings and to foster awareness of the importance of retirement income savings at any age. According to a recent Canadian Institute of Actuaries (CIA) survey, more than half of Canadians do not have a financial plan for their retirement. It is our hope that this course will help many gain an understanding of retirement savings and encourage planning adequately for the retirement years.



This new ACPM Retirement Savings Course has been launched during Financial Literacy Month to complement financial literacy education efforts by our federal and provincial governments and community allies.

While it may be a common misconception that only those nearing retirement age need to think about retirement, when it comes to retirement savings, the sooner the better. Whether just starting out on one’s career or already engaged in building savings – it is never too soon to learn about managing and accumulating retirement savings. The ACPM Retirement Savings Course features six modules that introduce basic retirement savings concepts, with a focus on bite-sized learning and reinforcement of the concepts through short quizzes. Click here to start the course now!

ACPM is the leading advocacy organization for a balanced, effective and sustainable retirement income system in Canada. Our private and public sector retirement plan sponsors and administrators manage retirement plans for millions of plan members, including both active plan members and retirees.

