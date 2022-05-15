Acosta's late goal sends Cincinnati past Chicago 2-1
CHICAGO (AP) — Luciano Acosta scored in the 85th minute to propel FC Cincinnati to a 2-1 victory over the Chicago Fire in MLS action on Saturday.
Acosta’s game-winning goal for Cincinnati (6-5-1) came two minutes after Jhon Durán scored the equalizer for Chicago (2-5-4).
Cincinnati took a 1-0 lead on an own goal off Rafael Czichos in the 33rd minute.
The Fire outshot Cincinnati 13-7 with a 4-3 edge in shots on goal.
Roman Celentano saved three of the four shots he faced for Cincinnati. Gabriel Slonina saved two of the four shots he faced for the Fire.
