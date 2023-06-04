Acosta's late goal sends Cincinnati to 1-0 victory over Fire

CINCINNATI (AP) — Luciano Acosta scored late in the second half to propel FC Cincinnati to a 1-0 victory over the Chicago Fire on Saturday night.

Acosta scored his seventh goal of the season when he took a pass from defender Santiago Arias and found the net in the 83rd minute.

Cincinnati (12-1-3) has collected 39 points through the first 16 matches. Only the 1998 Los Angeles Galaxy had more points (41) at this stage than this season's Supporter's Shield front-runners.

Roman Celentano did not have to make a save in goal for Cincinnati. It was Celentano's eighth clean sheet of the season — one behind Stefan Frei of the Seattle Sounders for the league lead. Spencer Richey also did not have a save, making his second start of the season for the Fire.

Chicago (3-5-8) falls to 4-14-5 in its last 23 road matches, including 0-4-2 in the last six. The Fire entered play 2-0-2 all-time at Cincinnati and dealt the Eastern Conference leaders their only loss in the club's last 20 matches at home — 3-2 late last season.

Cincinnati improves to 9-0-0 at home this season, tied with the 2020 Philadelphia Union for the second longest win streak to begin a season. The 2002 San Jose Earthquakes set the league record when they won 10 straight.

Chicago returns home to host the Columbus Crew on Saturday. Cincinnati travels to play the Vancouver Whitecaps on Saturday.

The Associated Press