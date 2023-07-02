The Acolyte's Jodie Turner-Smith joins Jared Leto in Tron 3

Arturo Holmes - Getty Images

The Acolyte star Jodie Turner-Smith has joined Jared Leto in the cast for Tron: Ares, the third film in the franchise.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, the actress will join Leto, Evan Peters and Greta Lee in the sequel to 2010’s Tron: Legacy, which will be directed by Joachim Ronning.

The first film in the series, which was released in 1982, saw Jeff Bridges play a computer programmer who is transported into a computer. The sequel, which was helmed by Joseph Kosinki, followed Bridges’ character and his son (Garrett Hedlund) as they stop a programme from dominating the world.

Ares has been in the pipeline for many years, with Jesse Wigutow and Jack Thorne currently slated to pen the script. The plot will reportedly focus on the “emergence of a sentient program that crosses over into the human world that is not ready for contact.”

Leto will play the titular character and the human manifestation of the program, whilst Lee will assume the leading role of a video game programmer and tech CEO. Turner-Smith’s and Peters’ parts are currently unknown, with production set to start next month.

Turner-Smith, who has also appeared in Queen & Slim and Anne Boleyn, is due to have a main role in The Acolyte, which is set 100 years before the events of the Star Wars films.

“Set at the end of the High Republic era in a world of shadowy secrets and emerging dark side powers, a former Padawan reunites with her Jedi Master to investigate a series of crimes, but the forces they confront are more sinister than they ever anticipated,” reads the logline for the series.

As well as Turner-Smith, the series will star Amandla Stenberg, Lee Jung-jae, Manny Jacinto, Dafne Keen and Carrie-Anne Moss. The eight-part series is due to premiere on Disney+ next year.

There is currently no release date for Tron: Ares. The Acolyte will premiere on Disney+ in 2024.

