Acne Treatment Market Size to Worth Around USD 16.9 Bn by 2030

Precedence Research

The global acne treatment market size is predicted to be worth around USD 16.9 billion by 2030 from valued at USD 9.4 billion in 2021 and growing at a CAGR of 6.73% from 2022 to 2030.

Ottawa, Sept. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Precedence Research, Recently Published Report on “Acne Treatment Market (By Product, By Acne Type, By Treatment, By Drug Type, By Gender, By Route of Administration, By End User) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Regional Outlook, and Forecast 2022-2030”.



Acne is considered to be a global problem which is classified under various types depending upon the degree of complexities involved. The eruption of acne is a result of clogged skin pores which is filled with oil secretions and dust. The infection which is resulted over a period of time presents itself in the form of an acne. Acne is a common problem which is seen among the people belonging to various age groups respective of their gender.

Get the Free Sample Copy of Report@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/sample/2094

Regional Snapshots

The Asia Pacific region is considered to be the largest market for acne treatment. A very high importance is given to the aesthetic appearance of the skin of a person. As a result of this rapid growth of the acne treatment market has been observed over the period of time.

The region of South Korea has also shown or tremendous growth in the market as a result of high consumption of cosmetics by the people. The countries like China also make use of cosmetics on a large scale in order to treat the problem of acne. Acne being a global skin disorder has observed a tremendous growth due to the heavy consumption of medicines and retinoid.

The reason of North America has also shown a tremendous boost as a result of the huge population suffering with the problem of acne.

Key Takeaways:

North America acne treatment market size was valued at USD 5.2 billion in 2021.

By route of administration, the topical segment held 62% market share in 2021.

By product, therapeutics treatment segment contributed revenue share of around 80% in 2021.

North America region hit 44.7% revenue share in 2021.

Story continues

Report highlights

On the basis of the product , masks have captured the largest share of the market as a result of its rapid dispensing over the counter and also in the healthcare sector. Creams and lotions formed the next largest segment as a result of its use in almost every household globally. These products being readily available in the market have presented a tremendous sales and supply-chain.

On the basis of gender , women have a greater tendency to develop acne and other skin disorders as a result of their delicate skin structure. Men on the other hand, usually have a slightly tough skin composition which reduces the prevalence of acne.

On the basis of end user , the Medspa sector has dominated the market as a result of the variety of treatments performed by qualified physicians.

On the basis of geography, the Asia Pacific region has shown the maximum growth as a result of the heavy utilization of cosmetics and retinoids in order to have a spotless skin.

Recent developments

COSMEDIX, is a leading producer in the skincare products sector. It has introduced an advanced product that has properties to heal acne rapidly.





Ask here for more customization study@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/customization/2094

Scope of the Report

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2021 USD 9.4 Billion Revenue Forecast by 2030 USD 16.9 Billion CAGR 6.73% from 2022 to 2030 Largest Market North America Fastest Growing Region Asia Pacific Base Year 2021 Forecast Year 2022 to 2030 Key Players PHYTOMER, Skin Medica, PCA, Obaji, Skin Better Science, Colorescience, Revision Skincare, The BeautyHealth Company, Sente, Jan Marini Skin Research, Glow Biotics LLC, and Perricone MD.

Market dynamics

Drivers

Acne is a very common condition that is seen in the youngster and teenagers all over the world. In case this problem is not treated on time it leads to severe scar formation on the skin and also leaves behind hyperpigmented marks that take a very long time to disappear. Hence, the market of acne treatment observes a tremendous growth due to the heavy demand of creams and oceans in order to prevent the occurrence of acne and to treat the existing ones. Along with acne the problem of hyperpigmentation also needs to be taken care of which is a common after effect seen in most of the people.

The occurrence of acne on the skin is usually not age specific and can appear in people of all age groups. The use of cosmetics and retinoids have been observed on a large scale in the television industry where having a clear skin is of great importance.

Restraints

The shortage of disposable income available with the people has proved to be a restraining factor for the growth of the market during the forecast period. With increasing cost of cosmetics and antibiotics, it has become very difficult for the common person to take advantage of these advanced acne treatments. Increasing awareness regarding health has also decrease the prevalence of acne among the people as a result of the healthy food habits followed by them.

The regular hospital visits and follow-ups' were hampered during the covid pandemic in order to avoid the risk of cross infection. This hampered the growth of the acne treatment market tremendously as the discontinued treatments deflected the patient chain. The future side effects of using chemically formulated creams and lotions have proved to be a restraining factor for the market. These multiple reasons proved to be a restraining factor for the market.

Opportunities

With the rapidly increasing stress among the people the lifestyle has been greatly altered which leads to the development of acne and other skin disorders among the people. The long working hours followed by the multinational companies hampers the health of the individuals which leads to the development of multiple skin disorders. With the increasing urbanization the food habits of the people have also altered to a great extent.

The increasing consumptions of fast food and Pride food items have increased the prevalence of acne among the people. The rapid research and development which is carried out by the key market players has resulted into launching of applications with advance technology which show results in a short period of time. These multiple reasons prove to be great opportunities for the acne treatment market.

Related Reports

Challenges

The increasing awareness among the people regarding the various benefits and side effects of the new medicines which have been launched in the market has proved to be a challenge for the key market players. With the rapid increase in consumption of organic food products the prevalence of acne among the people is reducing. The occurrence of the pandemic had a significant impact on the acne treatment market as a result of the restricted movement imposed by the government. With the increasing trend of using home remedies to treat day to day problems has also proved to be a challenge in front of the market.

The high cost which is associated with the advanced creams and treatments available in the market has hampered the growth. Please multiple factors prove to be the challenges in front of the market during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation

By Product

Therapeutic Treatment Antibiotics Retinoid Therapy Hormonal Drugs Anti-inflammatory Drugs Chemical Peels

Devices Laser Devices Radio frequency Devices







By Acne Type

Moderate

Mild

Moderate To Severe





By Treatment

Medication

Therapeutic Devices

By Drug Type

Over the Counter (OTC)

Prescription

By Gender

Women

Men

By Route of Administration

Topical

Oral

Injectable





By End User

Dermatology Clinics

MedSpa

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)





Immediate Delivery Available | Buy this Premium Research Report@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/checkout/2094

You can place an order or ask any questions, please feel free to contact at sales@precedenceresearch.com | +1 9197 992 333

About Us

Precedence Research is a worldwide market research and consulting organization. We give unmatched nature of offering to our customers present all around the globe across industry verticals. Precedence Research has expertise in giving deep-dive market insight along with market intelligence to our customers spread crosswise over various undertakings. We are obliged to serve our different client base present over the enterprises of medicinal services, healthcare, innovation, next-gen technologies, semi-conductors, chemicals, automotive, and aerospace & defense, among different ventures present globally.

For Latest Update Follow Us:

https://www.linkedin.com/company/precedence-research/

https://www.facebook.com/precedenceresearch/

https://twitter.com/Precedence_R



