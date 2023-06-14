Acne Studios Distorts Nature for Its High Summer Capsule

Acne Studios is looking to nature for inspiration for its latest High Summer capsule, weaving florals, earthy tones and wild textures to create a collection of contrasts.

Emphasizing the juxtaposition of natural with artificial, the mélange of clothing thrives on division, pairing vivid, punchy shades of fuchsia with soft washes of green as crinkled verdant dresses are decorated with blooming roses. The same print reappears on flared pants and mesh turtlenecks, resulting in a wearable garden of sorts. A similar affect dives deep into oceanic blues, joining a refreshing mint shade as a mermaidcore mini-skirt, elegantly bowed blouse and a wedding-ready dress. An ecru floor-length knitted cardigan delivers '90s vibes, while a cropped version offers versatility.

Accessories arrive in the form of extravagantly oversized sunglasses, easily mirroring a pair of extraterrestrial eyes, painted in black, pink and white. Meanwhile, tote bags are covered in fuzzy green fabric and plush baby blue material, taking your emotional support bag to a whole new level.

Acne Studios' High Summer Capsule is available on the brand's website. Take a closer look in the gallery above.