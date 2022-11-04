Acne Scars? This Cult Vitamin C Serum Is Every Beauty Editor's Best-Kept Secret

.

Pretty much every skincare brand on the planet has jumped on the skintellectual bandwagon by now, catering to our collective beauty nerdiness with ingredient lead product names and increasingly complicated marketing. Many pinpoint the industry's vibe shift to the birth of The Ordinary (whose Ascorbyl Tetraisopalmitate Solution 20% in Vitamin F still wears the crown for the most ridiculously complicated product name) but there are now plenty of big players in the luxury realm, too.

In fact, there’s one brand in particular that has satisfied our hunger for intellectual beauty, gaining a seriously loyal cult following of beauty editors, industry experts and the most clued-up consumers as a result. Allies of Skin is the Singapore-born beauty brand delivering forensically focused skin treatments that use high levels of actives to hone in on the trickiest issues to treat, from pigmentation to breakouts.

Honestly, there isn’t a dud in the entire Allies line-up, but there is one in particular product that's been a permanent fixture on many a beauty editor’s skincare shelf for several years. Vitamin C serums come and go, but the brand's 20% Brighten and Firm Vitamin C Serum is unwavering in its reign.

If you’re a vitamin C fan, you'll know new products can be hit or miss. Oxidisation is a common frustration: as ascorbic acid (that's the vitamin C) is so easily degraded by light and air, it’s tricky to work it into a formula that lasts more than a few weeks. (If you’ve noticed yours turning a muddy brown or bright orange colour, that’s oxidisation).

Those boffins at Allies of Skin however, tackled the issue head on, and were the first to create an entirely waterless vitamin C serum. Remove the water, remove the problem.

Not just a resilient serum, this one delivers real results too. Firstly, there's the instant gratification from the subtle brightening particles, which lend a dull complexion that glass-skin sheen. But you’re really here for the long-term results: combining 20% ethylated l-ascorbic acid (that’s a potent form of vitamin C) with regenerating peptide glutathione and antioxidant amino acids, it’s a serious power product for brightening skin tone.

If you’re dealing with sun damage or lingering acne scars, this is the product for you. Around a month of diligent use will deliver the kind of results you’ll want to shout about on TikTok – in fact, people do.

Convinced? Well, now for the really good news. Not only will you be getting one no-messing product that works, you’ll be getting two, as the brand has just dropped a ridiculous early Black Friday sale, in which they’ll stick two products in your basket for the price of one. The offer runs for the entire month of November, and covers most of the brand's portfolio (including their more affordable little sister line, PSA.)

