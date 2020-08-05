ACM Research Reports Second Quarter 2020 Results

FREMONT, Calif., Aug. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ACM Research, Inc. (“ACM” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:ACMR), a leading supplier of wafer cleaning technologies for advanced semiconductor devices, today reported financial results for its second fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2020.



ACM’s President and Chief Executive Officer Dr. David Wang commented, “We are pleased with our second quarter results. Our revenue and shipments rebounded significantly following the COVID-19 related pause in the first quarter. We have strong visibility for remainder of 2020, with solid demand for current and new products, and we have raised our outlook accordingly.”

Dr. Wang continued, “Our Tahoe momentum continued, with a repeat shipment to our lead customer in the second quarter, and additional Tahoe deliveries to this customer and other customers planned for the second half of the year. We are also building progress with our ECP map front-end tool, with acceptance from our first customer in the second quarter, and an order from another foundry customer that was delivered in July. Also in July, we began construction of our new Lingang facility, which will add a total space of one million square feet for R&D and manufacturing.”

Three Months Ended June 30, GAAP Non-GAAP(1) 2020 2019 2020 2019 (dollars in thousands, except per share data) Revenue $ 39,049 $ 29,010 $ 39,049 $ 29,010 Gross margin 49.6 % 45.3 % 49.7 % 45.4 % Income from operations $ 7,336 $ 4,661 $ 8,191 $ 5,279 Net income (loss) attributable to ACM Research, Inc. $ (81 ) $ 4,311 $ 6,205 $ 4,929 Basic EPS $ (0.00 ) $ 0.27 $ 0.34 $ 0.31 Diluted EPS $ (0.00 ) $ 0.23 $ 0.29 $ 0.26





Six Months Ended June 30, GAAP Non-GAAP(1) 2020 2019 2020 2019 (dollars in thousands, except per share data) Revenue $ 63,397 $ 49,489 $ 63,397 $ 49,489 Gross margin 46.7 % 44.4 % 46.8 % 44.5 % Income from operations $ 8,554 $ 6,912 $ 10,098 $ 8,274 Net income attributable to ACM Research, Inc. $ 1,624 $ 6,168 $ 8,599 $ 7,530 Basic EPS $ 0.09 $ 0.38 $ 0.48 $ 0.47 Diluted EPS $ 0.08 $ 0.33 $ 0.41 $ 0.41





(1) Reconciliations to U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) financial measures from non-GAAP financial measures are presented below under “Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures.” Non-GAAP financial measures exclude stock-based compensation, with respect to net income (loss) attributable to ACM Research, Inc. and basic and diluted EPS, also exclude non-cash changes in fair value of financial assets and liabilities.

Outlook

For fiscal year 2020, the Company now expects revenue to be in the range of $140 million to $155 million, up from the previous guidance range of $130 million to $150 million. This view assumes, among other factors, the COVID-19 situation continues to improve in China and stabilizes in the coming months on a global basis.

Q2 Operating Highlights and Recent Announcements

Shipments. Total shipments in the second quarter of 2020 were $45 million, versus $33 million in the second quarter of 2019 and $12 million in the first quarter of 2020. Total shipments included deliveries for revenue in the quarter, and deliveries of systems awaiting customer acceptance for potential revenue in future quarters.

Total shipments in the second quarter of 2020 were $45 million, versus $33 million in the second quarter of 2019 and $12 million in the first quarter of 2020. Total shipments included deliveries for revenue in the quarter, and deliveries of systems awaiting customer acceptance for potential revenue in future quarters.

. On June 26, 2020, ACM introduced its Ultra C VI single wafer tool, the newest addition to its line of Ultra C cleaning systems. Building on ACM’s proven multi-chamber technology, the new tool features 18 chambers, representing a 50-percent expansion on the 12 chambers included in the Ultra C V system, with only a slightly larger footprint to allow for integration into existing production lines. Two new China-Based Customers. On August 5, 2020, ACM announced receipt of purchase orders and participation in final-stage bidding for a total of $36 million from two new China-based customers that manufacture analog and power IC devices.

On August 5, 2020, ACM announced receipt of purchase orders and participation in final-stage bidding for a total of $36 million from two new China-based customers that manufacture analog and power IC devices. SAPS II Development Tool Delivered to Global OEM. On August 5, 2020, ACM also announced that it had recently delivered its Ultra C SAPS II 2-chamber development tool to the U.S. demo lab of a leading global supplier of semiconductor processing equipment for wafer manufacturing. This marked ACM's first delivery and installation of Smart Megasonix technology in the United States.

On August 5, 2020, ACM also announced that it had recently delivered its Ultra C SAPS II 2-chamber development tool to the U.S. demo lab of a leading global supplier of semiconductor processing equipment for wafer manufacturing. This marked ACM's first delivery and installation of Smart Megasonix technology in the United States. ACM Shanghai Pre-IPO activities . In May 2020, ACM Shanghai submitted its application for an initial public offering of its shares on the Shanghai Stock Exchange’s STAR Market. The Company’s plan remains on track to price the transaction by year-end, pending timely approvals.

. In May 2020, ACM Shanghai submitted its application for an initial public offering of its shares on the Shanghai Stock Exchange’s STAR Market. The Company’s plan remains on track to price the transaction by year-end, pending timely approvals. Update on R&D and Production Center in Shanghai’s Lingang Region . ACM Shanghai held a groundbreaking ceremony on July 7, 2020 to mark the commencement of construction of its new one million square foot R&D and production facility. The facility site is located in the Lingang region of Shanghai, which is approximately 30 miles from ACM Shanghai’s headquarters in Zhangjiang. The Company expects initial production activities to commence in late 2022.

. ACM Shanghai held a groundbreaking ceremony on July 7, 2020 to mark the commencement of construction of its new one million square foot R&D and production facility. The facility site is located in the Lingang region of Shanghai, which is approximately 30 miles from ACM Shanghai’s headquarters in Zhangjiang. The Company expects initial production activities to commence in late 2022. Investment in SMIC’s STAR Market Listing. In May 2020 ACM Shanghai became a limited partner of Qingdao Fortune-Tech Xinxing Capital Partnership (L.P.), a partnership formed to establish a special fund to purchase, in a strategic placement, shares of Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp. (“SMIC”) to be listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange’s STAR Market. The partnership contributed a total of RMB 2.224 billion ($315 million), at the offer price of RMB 27.46, of which ACM contributed RMB 100 million ($14.2 million). SMIC is the largest China-based semiconductor foundry, and its shares began trading on the STAR Market on July 16, 2020.

Financial Summary

Unless otherwise noted, the following figures refer to the second quarter of 2020 and comparisons are with the second quarter of 2019.

Revenue was $39.0 million, up 34.6%, reflecting an increase in revenue from single wafer wet cleaning and other front-end processing equipment, and an increase in revenue from back-end wafer assembly and packaging equipment.

was $39.0 million, up 34.6%, reflecting an increase in revenue from single wafer wet cleaning and other front-end processing equipment, and an increase in revenue from back-end wafer assembly and packaging equipment. Gross margin was 49.6%, up from 45.3%. Gross margin was above the high-end of the range of 40.0% to 45.0% set forth in the Company’s long-term business model. The Company expects gross margin to vary from period to period due to a variety of factors, such as sales volume and product mix.

was 49.6%, up from 45.3%. Gross margin was above the high-end of the range of 40.0% to 45.0% set forth in the Company’s long-term business model. The Company expects gross margin to vary from period to period due to a variety of factors, such as sales volume and product mix. Operating expenses were $12.0 million, an increase of 42%. Non-GAAP operating expenses, which exclude stock-based compensation, were $11.2 million, up 42%. Non-GAAP operating expenses as a percent of revenue increased to 29%, from 27%. Higher R&D spending on new products, and sales-related activities, contributed to the increase from the prior-year period.

were $12.0 million, an increase of 42%. Non-GAAP operating expenses, which exclude stock-based compensation, were $11.2 million, up 42%. Non-GAAP operating expenses as a percent of revenue increased to 29%, from 27%. Higher R&D spending on new products, and sales-related activities, contributed to the increase from the prior-year period. Operating income of $7.3 million increased 57%. Non-GAAP operating income was $8.2 million, up 55%. Non-GAAP operating income as a percent of revenue increased to 21.0%, from 18.2%.

of $7.3 million increased 57%. Non-GAAP operating income was $8.2 million, up 55%. Non-GAAP operating income as a percent of revenue increased to 21.0%, from 18.2%. Change in fair value of financial liability was a loss of $5.4 million, compared to $0 in the second quarter of 2019. The non-cash, non-operating expense reflects a change in book value of a liability indexed to the market price of ACM’s Class A common stock, and is excluded from non-GAAP results. The obligation, which resulted from agreements required for ACM Shanghai’s STAR Market IPO preparation, was terminated in July upon ACM’s issuance of a Class A common stock warrant.

was a loss of $5.4 million, compared to $0 in the second quarter of 2019. The non-cash, non-operating expense reflects a change in book value of a liability indexed to the market price of ACM’s Class A common stock, and is excluded from non-GAAP results. The obligation, which resulted from agreements required for ACM Shanghai’s STAR Market IPO preparation, was terminated in July upon ACM’s issuance of a Class A common stock warrant. Net income (loss) attributable to ACM Research, Inc. was a net loss of $0.1 million, compared to net income of $4.3 million in the second quarter of 2019. Non-GAAP net income attributable to ACM Research, Inc. was $6.2 million, increased from $4.9 million. Tax expense (compared to a normalized 12% tax rate), and the effects of foreign-exchange fluctuations on operating results, resulted in a headwind of $0.9 million, as compared to a net gain of $0.6 million in the second quarter of 2019.

was a net loss of $0.1 million, compared to net income of $4.3 million in the second quarter of 2019. Non-GAAP net income attributable to ACM Research, Inc. was $6.2 million, increased from $4.9 million. Tax expense (compared to a normalized 12% tax rate), and the effects of foreign-exchange fluctuations on operating results, resulted in a headwind of $0.9 million, as compared to a net gain of $0.6 million in the second quarter of 2019. Net income (loss) per diluted share attributable to ACM Research, Inc. was $0.00, compared to net income of $0.23 in the second quarter of 2019. Non-GAAP net income per diluted share attributable to ACM Research, Inc. was $0.29, an increase from $0.26. Tax expense (compared to a normalized 12% tax rate) and the effects of foreign-exchange fluctuations on operating results resulted in a net headwind of $0.04 per share, as compared to a net benefit of $0.03 in the second quarter of 2019.

was $0.00, compared to net income of $0.23 in the second quarter of 2019. Non-GAAP net income per diluted share attributable to ACM Research, Inc. was $0.29, an increase from $0.26. Tax expense (compared to a normalized 12% tax rate) and the effects of foreign-exchange fluctuations on operating results resulted in a net headwind of $0.04 per share, as compared to a net benefit of $0.03 in the second quarter of 2019. Cash and equivalents at quarter-end were $86.4 million, versus $52.3 million at the end of the first quarter of 2020 and $27.6 million at the end of the second quarter of 2019. The increase was due primarily to the release of restricted cash from private equity investments previously held in reserve pending submission of ACM Shanghai’s STAR Market IPO application, partly offset by investments in the Lingang facility, participation in SMIC’s IPO, and net cash used in operating activities.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

ACM presents non-GAAP gross margin, operating expenses, operating income, net income attributable to ACM Research, Inc., and basic and diluted earnings per share as supplemental measures to GAAP financial measures regarding ACM’s operational performance. These supplemental measures exclude the impact of stock-based compensation, which ACM does not believe is indicative of its core operating results. In addition, non-GAAP net income (loss) attributable to ACM Research, Inc. and basic and diluted EPS exclude non-cash changes in fair value of financial assets and liabilities, which ACM also believes is not indicative of its core operating results. A reconciliation of each non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is provided below under “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP to GAAP Financial Measures.”

ACM believes these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors in assessing its operating performance. ACM uses these financial measures internally to evaluate its operating performance and for planning and forecasting of future periods. Financial analysts may focus on and publish both historical results and future projections based on the non-GAAP financial measures. ACM also believes it is in the best interests of investors for ACM to provide this non-GAAP information.

While ACM believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information to investors, there are limitations associated with the use of these non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP financial measures may not be reported by competitors, and they may not be directly comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies due to differences in calculation methodologies. The non-GAAP financial measures are not an alternative to GAAP information and are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable GAAP financial measures. They should be used only as a supplement to GAAP information and should be considered only in conjunction with ACM’s consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP.

