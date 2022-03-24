ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Will Want To Turn Around Its Return Trends

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. In light of that, when we looked at ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) and its ROCE trend, we weren't exactly thrilled.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for ACM Research:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.046 = US$39m ÷ (US$1.1b - US$206m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2021).

Thus, ACM Research has an ROCE of 4.6%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Semiconductor industry average of 15%.

roce

In the above chart we have measured ACM Research's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering ACM Research here for free.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at ACM Research doesn't inspire confidence. Around five years ago the returns on capital were 13%, but since then they've fallen to 4.6%. Although, given both revenue and the amount of assets employed in the business have increased, it could suggest the company is investing in growth, and the extra capital has led to a short-term reduction in ROCE. And if the increased capital generates additional returns, the business, and thus shareholders, will benefit in the long run.

On a related note, ACM Research has decreased its current liabilities to 20% of total assets. That could partly explain why the ROCE has dropped. Effectively this means their suppliers or short-term creditors are funding less of the business, which reduces some elements of risk. Some would claim this reduces the business' efficiency at generating ROCE since it is now funding more of the operations with its own money.

What We Can Learn From ACM Research's ROCE

While returns have fallen for ACM Research in recent times, we're encouraged to see that sales are growing and that the business is reinvesting in its operations. And the stock has done incredibly well with a 339% return over the last three years, so long term investors are no doubt ecstatic with that result. So while the underlying trends could already be accounted for by investors, we still think this stock is worth looking into further.

ACM Research does come with some risks though, we found 3 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those shouldn't be ignored...

