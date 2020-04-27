ACM Awards Will Move from Las Vegas to Nashville for Postponed September Telecast

Click here to read the full article.

When the Academy of Country Music moved in mid-March to push its annual April awards show back to September, but left the location for the rescheduled telecast noticeably indeterminate, speculation immediately ensued that the show would not take place in its longtime locale of Las Vegas but be moved to Nashville, so participating country stars could stick close to home.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

That assumption has now been confirmed, as Nashville mayor John Cooper announced in a morning press briefing that the city will host the Sept. 16 show on CBS, rescheduled from its April 5 Vegas date.

More from Variety

In 55 years, the ACM Awards have never been broadcast from Nashville before — a history that might seem counterintuitive to those not running in country music circles, but which reflects the Academy of Country Music’s Los Angeles base, and the fact that the show has always looked to distinguish itself from the rival CMA Awards by setting its own show in Las Vegas or, before that, L.A.

One question raised as speculation led to a move to Nashville for the rescheduled ACMs was whether the show would be able to land a spot at the Bridgestone Arena, coming just two months before the CMAs are set to broadcast from that venue. But new ACM plans don’t involve an arena.

Cooper said that the Sept. 16 show will air live performances from three different locations: the Grand Ole Opry House, the Ryman Auditorium (the home of the Opry until the 1970s, and still used today for the Opry’s winter shows, as well as a concert venue), and the intimate Bluebird Cafe (made famous, or more famous, by the drama series “Nashville”).

Story continues

“While we were disappointed to postpone our April show in Las Vegas, we couldn’t be more thrilled to host the rescheduled 55th ACM Awards in the home of country music for the first time in the Academy’s history,” Damon Whiteside, CEO of the ACM, said in a statement. “First and foremost, we want to ensure the safety of our artists and industry, and to ease the burdens of traveling large teams; therefore, we decided to bring the ACM Awards to them this September in Nashville.”

Tennessee’s governor issued a statement as well. “On behalf of all Tennesseans, I want to thank the Academy of Country Music for bringing this event home … Tennessee is honored to be a part of this historic event,” said Bill Lee.

“Country music has been our voice and our companion through so many difficult times and now it is our comfort as we confront and defeat the coronavirus,” said Cooper. “I’m excited to join country music fans worldwide to celebrate with the Academy of Country Music and artists that uplift and inspire us all in these extraordinary times. And I look forward to the day when we can safely welcome visitors back to enjoy all that Music City has to offer, including over 160 live entertainment venues with the best country music shows in the world.”

The awards show, hosted by last year’s entertainer of the year winner, Keith Urban, will air live at 8 p.m. ET and tape-delayed on the west coast in the same prime time slot, on CBS, and also stream on demand on the network’s All Access service.

Best of Variety

Sign up for Variety’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.