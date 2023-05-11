ACM Awards: Here are all the 2023 winners and nominees
And the ACM Award goes to ...?
Country hitmakers journey from Music City to the Lone Star State this week for the annual Academy of Country Music Awards, which takes place Thursday in Frisco, Texas. Featuring performances from Miranda Lambert, Cody Johnson, Luke Combs, Ed Sheeran and more, the show kicks off at 6 p.m. CST on Amazon Prime Video.
Awards began rolling in Tuesday, when ACM organizers announced breakout troubadour Zach Bryan and ace singer-songwriter Hailey Whitters won Male and Female New Artist of the Year, respectively. Additional pre-show awards included Artist-Songwriter of the Year, Visual Media of the Year and Songwriter of the Year.
Entertainer of the Year
Jason Aldean
Luke Combs
Miranda Lambert
Chris Stapleton
Carrie Underwood
Kane Brown
Morgan Wallen
Female Artist of the Year
Miranda Lambert
Ashley McBryde
Lainey Wilson
Carly Pearce
Kelsea Ballerini
Male Artist of the Year
Luke Combs
Chris Stapleton
Kane Brown
Jordan Davis
Morgan Wallen
Album of the Year
Ashley McBryde - "Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville"
Lainey Wilson - "Bell Bottom Country"
Luke Combs - "Growin' Up"
Miranda Lambert - "Palomino"
Jon Pardi - "Mr. Saturday Night"
Single of the Year
“Heart Like a Truck” – Lainey Wilson
“Never Wanted to be That Girl” – Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde
“She Had Me at Heads Carolina” – Cole Swindell
“Thank God” – Kane Brown and Katelyn Brown
“Til You Can’t” – Cody Johnson
Song of the Year
“Sand In My Boots” – Morgan Wallen
“She Had Me at Heads Carolina” – Cole Swindell
“‘Til You Can’t” – Cody Johnson
“Wait in the Truck” – Hardy feat. Lainey Wilson
“You Should Probably Leave” – Chris Stapleton
Duo of the Year
Brooks and Dunn
Brothers Osborne
Dan + Shay
Maddie & Tae
The War & Treaty
Group of the Year
Lady A
Little Big Town
Midland
Old Dominion
Zac Brown Band
New Male Artist of the Year
Zach Bryan
Jackson Dean
Ernest
Dylan Scott
Nate Smith
Bailey Zimmerman
New Female Artist of the Year
Priscilla Block
Megan Moroney
Caitlyn Smith
Morgan Wade
Hailey Whitters
Visual Media of the Year
“Heartfirst” – Kelsea Ballerini
“She Had Me at Heads Carolina” – Cole Swindell
“Thank God” – Kane Brown with Katelyn Brown
‘Til You Can’t – Cody Johnson
“Wait in the Truck” – Hardy feat. Lainey Wilson
“What He Didn’t Do” – Carly Pearce
Music Event of the Year
“At the End of a Bar” – Chris Young with Mitchell Tenpenny
“She Had Me at Heads Carolina [Remix]” – Cole Swindell & Jo Dee Messina
“Thank God” – Kane Brown with Katelyn Brown
“Thinking ‘Bout You” – Dustin Lynch feat. MacKenzie Porter
“Wait in the Truck” – Hardy feat. Lainey Wilson
Songwriter of the Year
Nicolle Galyon
Ashley Gorley
Chase McGill
Josh Osborne
Hunter Phelps
Artist-Songwriter of the Year
Luke Combs
Ernest
Hardy
Miranda Lambert
Morgan Wallen
This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: ACM Awards 2023: Winners list from the country music award show