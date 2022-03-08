ACM Awards 2022: See the full winners list

Jessica Wang
·4 min read

Cowboy hats and fringe are taking over Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas for the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards on Monday night, where country music's biggest stars and emerging talent are being honored for the year's top hits and performances.

Global superstar Dolly Parton is co-hosting the award show with former ACM Awards winners Jimmie Allen and Gabby Barrett. Last year, Allen became the first Black musician to win New Male Artist of the Year, while Barrett took home the New Female Artist of the Year. Both co-hosts picked up nominations once again at this year's show for Male and Female Artist of the Year, respectively.

The show, which is being livestreamed exclusively on Amazon Prime Video for the first time, will feature performances by Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan, Kane Brown, Kelsea Ballerini, Maren Morris, Kelly Clarkson, and more.

Check out the full list of winners from the 2022 ACM Awards below.

ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR

Eric Church

Luke Combs

Miranda Lambert

Chris Stapleton

Carrie Underwood

FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Gabby Barrett

Miranda Lambert

Ashley McBryde

Maren Morris

Carly Pearce

MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Jimmie Allen

Luke Combs

Thomas Rhett

Chris Stapleton

Morgan Wallen

DUO OF THE YEAR

Brooks & Dunn

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

LoCash

Maddie & Tae

GROUP OF THE YEAR

Lady A

Little Big Town

Midland

Old Dominion

The Cadillac Three

NEW FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Tenille Arts

Priscilla Block

Lily Rose

Caitlyn Smith

WINNER: Lainey Wilson

NEW MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

HARDY

Walker Hayes

Ryan Hurd

WINNER: Parker McCollum

Elvie Shane

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

29: Written in Stone – Carly Pearce (producers: Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne, Jimmy Robbins, Tony Brown; record company-label: Big Machine Records)

Country Again: Side A – Thomas Rhett (producers: Dann Huff, Jesse Frasure, Matt Dragstrem; record company-label: Big Machine Label Group)

Dangerous: The Double Album – Morgan Wallen (producers: Joey Moi, Jacob Durrett, Charlie Handsome, Matt Dragstrem, Dave Cohen; record company-label: Big Loud Records / Republic Records)

Famous Friends – Chris Young (producers: Mark Holman, Corey Crowder, Chris Young, Chris DeStefano; record company-label: RCA Records Nashville)

The Marfa Tapes – Jack Ingram, Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall (producers: Jack Ingram, Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall; record company-label: Vanner Records / RCA Records Nashville)

SINGLE OF THE YEAR

"Buy Dirt" – Jordan Davis featuring Luke Bryan (producer: Paul DiGiovanni; record company-label: MCA Nashville)

"Famous Friends" – Chris Young and Kane Brown (producers: Corey Crowder, Chris Young; record company-label: RCA Records Nashville)

"Fancy Like" – Walker Hayes (producers: Walker Hayes, Shane McAnally, Joe Thibodeau; record company-label: Monument Records)

"If I Didn't Love You" – Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood (producers: Michael Knox; record company-label: Broken Bow Records; Macon Music, LLC; BBR Music Group, BMG)

"You Should Probably Leave" Chris Stapleton (producers: Dave Cobb, Chris Stapleton; record company-label: Mercury Nashville)

SONG OF THE YEAR

"7 Summers" – Morgan Wallen (songwriters: Morgan Wallen, Josh Osborne, Shane McAnally; publishers: Big Loud Mountain, Bo Wallace Publishing, Smackborne Music, Sony/ATV Accent, Smackstreet Music, Tempo Investments, Warner Geo Met Ric Music)

"Buy Dirt" – Jordan Davis featuring Luke Bryan (songwriters: Jordan Davis, Jacob Davis, Josh Jenkins, Matt Jenkins; publishers: Anthem Music Publishing II, Bentprop Pub, Big Blue Nation Music, Combustion Five, Jentown, Jordan Davis Music, Smackwork Music, Smack Blue, Kobalt Music Group Music, Universal Music Corporation, WC Music Corp)

"Fancy Like" – Walker Hayes (songwriters: Cameron Bartolini, Josh Jenkins, Shane Stevens, Walker Hayes; publishers: Songs of SMACK, Rarespark Media Group, Smackworks Music, Smack Blue, Kobalt Music Group, Holy Graffiti Music, Purplebeatz, WC Music Corp)

"Knowing You" – Kenny Chesney (songwriters: Adam James, Brett James, Kat Higgins; publishers: 3 Ring Circus, BMG Platinum Songs, Pompano Run Music, Songs of Brett, WC Music Corp)

"Things a Man Oughta Know" – Lainey Wilson (songwriters: Jason Nix, Jonathan Singleton, Lainey Wilson; publishers: Sony/ATV Accent, Sony/ATV Countryside, Spirit Two Nashville, Super Big Music)

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

WINNER: "Drunk (And I Don't Wanna Go Home)" – Elle King and Miranda Lambert (producers: Lora Criner, Angie Lorenz, Wes Edwards, James Stratakis; directors: Alexa Kinigopoulos, Stephen Kinigopoulos)

"Famous Friends" – Chris Young and Kane Brown (producer: Jennifer Ansell; director: Peter Zavadil)

"I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor's Version)" – Taylor Swift featuring Chris Stapleton (producers: Jil Hardin, Blake Lively, Kathy Palmer, Austin Swift; director: Blake Lively)

"If I Didn't Love You" – Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood (producers: Christen Pinkston, Wesley Stebbins-Perry; director: Shaun Silva)

"Never Wanted to Be That Girl" – Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde (producer: Ryan Byrd; director: Alexa Campbell)

SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR

Jesse Frasure

Nicolle Galyon

Ashley Gorley

WINNER: Michael Hardy

Josh Osborne

MUSIC EVENT OF THE YEAR

"Buy Dirt" – Jordan Davis featuring Luke Bryan (producer: Paul DiGiovanni; record company-label: MCA Nashville)

"Famous Friends" – Chris Young and Kane Brown (producers: Corey Crowder, Chris Young; record company-label: RCA Records Nashville)

"Half of My Hometown" – Kelsea Ballerini featuring Kenny Chesney (producers: Ross Copperman, Jimmy Robbins, Kelsea Ballerini; record company-label: Black River Entertainment)

"If I Didn't Love You" – Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood (producer: Michael Knox; record company-label: Broken Bow Records; Macon Music, LLC; BBR Music Group, BMG)

WINNER: "Never Wanted to Be That Girl" – Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde (producers: Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne; record company-label: Big Machine Label Group, Warner Music Nashville)

Related content:

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers Attended a Wedding Together Amid Reconciliation Talks

    Exes Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley may be moving closer toward reconciliation. Entertainment Tonight and TMZ are reporting that the previously engaged couple attended a wedding together over the weekend.

  • Team Sonnet dominates Team Scotiabank to win championship at PWHPA Dream Gap Tour women's hockey showcase

    Team Sonnet (Toronto) exploded for a seven-goal third period against Team Scotiabank (Calgary) to claim a 10-2 victory in the championship game at the Professional Women's Hockey Players Association (PWHPA) Dream Gap Tour showcase hosted by the Washington Capitals. Madison Field of Oakville, Ont., scored a hat trick, while Jessie Eldridge and Victoria Bach each scored twice to help lift the Toronto club to its first title of the season on Sunday at the MedStar Capitals Iceplex in Arlington, Va.

  • Dalano Banton on the first time he met Masai Ujiri

    Dalano Banton reveals what his draft workout was like for the Raptors in Tampa and how the organization gave draftees the full Toronto experience. Listen to ‘Hustle Play’ wherever you get your podcasts and watch the full episode on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Flames-Avalanche is the West Final we deserve

    In a showcase of the conference's division leaders, the Avalanche and Flames put on quite the performance on Saturday night.

  • Canucks' Thatcher Demko recalls being roasted by Patrick Roy: 'What the f– is wrong with you?'

    Patrick Roy was not a fan of "Dancing Demko."

  • FIFA lets foreign players, coaches leave Russian clubs until June

    FIFA intervened to allow foreign players and coaches based in Russia to leave their clubs on Monday, although only for the rest of the season. Clubs in other countries will be allowed to sign up to two players who had been at clubs in Russia or Ukraine outside of the normal transfer window periods. Ukraine's league has been suspended since war engulfed the country, and its players are also allowed to temporarily leave until June 30. FIFPRO and the organization representing the world's soccer lea

  • ‘I’m really on the Toronto Raptors’: Dalano Banton

    Chris Boucher discusses his role as a veteran to the many young players on the Raptors while Dalano Banton still can’t believe he’s playing for his hometown team. Listen to ‘Hustle Play’ wherever you get your podcasts and watch the full episode on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Canadian alpine skier Frédérique Turgeon out of Paralympics after injury in training

    Canadian Frédérique Turgeon's Paralympics are over before they began. The Para alpine skier withdrew from the Beijing Games on Friday in China after suffering a leg injury during a downhill training crash. Turgeon, the 22-year-old from Candiac, Que., has returned home to begin a three-to-four month recovery. "This is the first time in my career that I've really been enjoying downhill, and I was going fast on a training run and just let things go," Turgeon said . "I always said this year [was] wh

  • Colorado Avalanche still the class of the NHL

    Justin Cuthbert counts down the top five teams in the NHL this week, with the Avs comfortably leading the pack.

  • 'Holy, this is different': Dalano Banton on 'Welcome to the NBA' moment

    Dalano Banton reveals the moment he realized he was in the NBA and why it's important for him to give back to his community. Listen to ‘Hustle Play’ wherever you get your podcasts and watch the full episode on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Hustle Play: Raptors' Dalano Banton on making the NBA, meeting Masai, rookie hazing

    Dalano Banton joins the show to talk about being drafted by his hometown team, his "welcome to the league" moment, and the advice he would give to kids who want to make the NBA.

  • Many unmasked hockey fans jam into Saddledome as restrictions drop

    A mostly unmasked sea of red and white jerseys filled the Saddledome for the Calgary Flames vs. Montreal Canadiens game Thursday night. The arena, which can seat over 19,000 people, can now operate at full capacity, and fans can choose whether or not to wear a mask now that the province has entered Step 2 in its three-step plan to lift pandemic restrictions. "It's just great to go back to having some sense of normalcy," hockey fan James Benford said before entering the arena. Josh Benford echoed

  • Chris Boucher is really proud of Malachi Flynn

    The Raptors sophomore has struggled to find consistent minutes this season but never showed his frustration. Chris Boucher appreciated that. Listen to ‘Hustle Play’ wherever you get your podcasts and watch the full episode on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Defending champion Fernandez roars back to punch ticket to semis at Monterrey Open

    Leylah Fernandez is off to the semifinals at the Monterrey Open after defeating China's Qiang Wang in straight sets on Saturday, keeping her title defence alive. The Laval, Que., teen won her sets 7-6 and 6-4, after falling behind Wang 3-0 in the first of the two. Fernandez, 19, is scheduled to take the court at 8:15 p.m. ET against Brazil's Beatriz Haddad Maia on Saturday. The Brazilian dispatched Czech Republic native Marie Bouzkova in her quarter-final match. Colombia's Camila Osorio and Spai

  • Gavrilova sparks Team Scotiabank's comeback win over Team Adidas in semifinal at PWHPA women's hockey showcase

    Ilya Gavrilova potted three goals, including the game-winner, to help propel Team Scotiabank (Calgary) to a 6-2 semifinal win over Team Adidas (Minnesota) on Saturday at the Professional Women's Hockey Players Association (PWHPA) Dream Gap Tour showcase hosted by the Washington Capitals. The victory sets up a championship game against Team Sonnet (Toronto) on Sunday at 1:30 p.m. ET at the MedStar Capitals Iceplex in Arlington, Va. Team Adidas will face Team Bauer (Boston) in the consolation game

  • Justin Champagnie on beating his dad in 1-on-1, silencing the doubters

    Toronto Raptors forward Justin Champagnie on the first time he beat his dad in 1-on-1 and the twisted ankle that followed, along with silencing critics in college and the NBA. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.

  • Explaining impairment classification and factored times at the Winter Paralympics

    Canada flew out of the gates at the Beijing Paralympics, with three medals on Day 1 alone. Mollie Jepsen, an LW6/8-2 athlete, won gold in the women's standing downhill. Mac Marcoux, a B3 athlete, scored silver in the men's visually impaired downhill. And Mark Arendz, an LW6 athlete, collected biathlon bronze in the men's standing sprint. You may have watched some of these events and wondered what those letter-number combinations mean, or why there were oddly specific percentages next to athletes

  • Stingers lose 2nd straight to Cangrejeros at FIBA Basketball Champions League Americas

    The Edmonton Stingers' last two games away from home haven't gone to plan, losing by a combined 59 points to Puerto Rico's Cangrejeros. After falling 89-68 to the Cangrejeros in December, the Stingers followed it up with an even more lopsided defeat on Sunday night in Nicaragua, dropping the game 93-55 to their counterpart in Group A of the FIBA Basketball Champions League Americas (BCLA) competition. While the logo on the Edmonton jersey was the same for both losses, the names on the back were

  • Leafs fans ready to do to Campbell what they did to Andersen

    It's right to question Jack Campbell's viability as a starter, but to pretend as though the Maple Leafs have no other issues is foolish.

  • Skier Mollie Jepsen speeds to Canada's 1st gold medal of Beijing Paralympics

    Alpine skier Mollie Jepsen sped to Canada's first gold medal of the Beijing Paralympics on Saturday in China. The 22-year-old from West Vancouver, B.C., won the women's standing downhill with a time of one minute 21.75 seconds, upgrading from the bronze she won in the event four years ago in Pyeongchang. China's Zhang Mengqiu fell just one-tenth of a second behind Jepsen to take silver, while Sweden's Ebba Aarsjoe earned bronze at 1:23.20. "Usually, we ski courses a million times before racing i