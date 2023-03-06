ACLU slams bill as racist. Its GOP author calls that ridiculous + Panel features new lawmakers

Good morning and welcome to the A.M. Alert!

ACLU OPPOSES BILL MANDATING PRISON TIME FOR USING A GUN IN A VIOLENT CRIME

ACLU California Action, a collaboration of the state’s three American Civil Liberties Union chapters, has registered its opposition to AB 328, declaring it “Justice Denier Legislation” in a letter to the author, Assemblyman Bill Essayli, R-Riverside.

AB 328 prohibits judges from dismissing firearms-related sentencing enhancements, meaning additional punishment for having or using a firearm in the commission of crime. The ACLU argues that the bill removes judicial discretion and deprives judges of the ability to “resist a particular species of excessive and unjust sentences.”

The ACLU said the bill would disproportionately affect Black, American Indian and Latinx men. The letter cites a California Budget and Policy Center report that finds those populations are over-represented in state prisons, despite falling incarceration rates.

“AB 328 is unnecessary and has no public safety benefit. Although people will serve longer prison sentences, this will not increase deterrence nor meaningfully prevent crime by incapacitation. Instead, data show that enhancements increase racial disparities and drive over-incarceration, thus aggravating and exacerbating the root causes of crime,” the letter reads in part.

In a Twitter thread, Essayli called that argument ridiculous.

“Crime rates plummet when we remove the most violent criminals from society. If you wanna talk about racism, let’s talk about the victims,” he wrote. “The majority of violent crime victims are minorities.”

Essayli, a former federal prosecutor, cited statistics showing that Black Americans make up 14% of the population, but comprise 32% of all violent crime victims, and also make up more than half (54.4%) of homicide victims.

“These victims are the true disenfranchised members of society, not the criminals murdering them,” Essayli wrote.

AB 328 is currently in the Assembly Committee on Public Safety, and is scheduled to be heard on Tuesday.

THURSDAY PANEL DISCUSSION FEATURES NEW LAWMAKERS

CalMatters is hosting a Thursday panel discussion featuring six new state lawmakers.

The hour-long event, put on by the Sacramento Press Club, will feature Sen. Angelique Ashby, D-Sacramento; Assemblyman Josh Hoover, R-Folsom; Sen. Roger Niello, R-Fair Oaks; Assemblywoman Blanca Pacheco, D-Downey; Assemblywoman Esmerelda Soria, D-Merced; and Assemblyman Rick Zbur, D-Los Angeles.

Ashley Zavala of KCRA and Nicole Nixon of CapRadio will moderate.

For more information, including start time and how to register, click here.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“Incidentally, this isn’t an either/or argument. Democrats have to go negative on Republican extremism AND offer an aspirational economic agenda or they risk further Latino defection and/or low turnout. Dem turnout problems result from not having an aspirational economic agenda.”

- California GOP consultant Mike Madrid, via Twitter.

